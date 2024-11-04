0:42familyNovember 4, 2024 POV: You're at the Eras Tour and Taylor Swift's mom says Taylor is ‘thinking of you’Ever since he went viral for his Eras Tour-inspired Halloween costume, all of 11-year-old Henry Hinson’s dreams are coming true.Up Next in familyFamily sends mom off to work every day with funny dance routineNovember 4, 2024'Wow, you look BEAUTIFUL': 4-year-old hypes up his big sister and mom after spa dayNovember 1, 2024NICU babies dressed up for Halloween are BOO-tiful October 31, 2024