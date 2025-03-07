0:25Stacey Beasley via StoryfulfamilyParentingMarch 7, 2025Pregnancy announcement leads to confusion, then laughsA woman announced she was pregnant by giving her friends a card with the news. Her friend Stacey Beasley stopped to say how lovely the card was before realizing what it said.Up Next in familyGroom puts on blindfold before wedding so bride can do his hairMarch 7, 2025POV: Your daughter is about to get security involved over some cookiesMarch 6, 2025Mom shows hilarious texts from confused dad trying to understand toddlerMarch 6, 2025