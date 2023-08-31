0:43Soldier dresses as mascot to surprise son at school after year awayfamilyGood NewsAugust 31, 2023Soldier dresses as mascot to surprise son at school after year awayThe second Eli realized the mascot was his dad, he jumped into his arms for a long hug.Up Next in familySoldier son back from deployment surprises mom at workSeptember 26, 2020Little boy 'savors the moment' after trying cheese dip at restaurant August 30, 2023Dad warns parents about Amazon voice purchases after son buys hot tub and more online August 30, 2023