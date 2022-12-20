Shop Lori's hair, makeup and conscious beauty finds at Ulta

VIDEO: The story behind viral video of boy crushing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
2:49

The story behind viral video of boy crushing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

You may have seen this video of 10-year-old Knox singing to Mariah Carey's Christmas bop. It shows how his parents never tried to silence his joy for life.

Up Next in family

You have to watch this boy crush 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

You have to watch this boy crush 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

December 19, 2022
VIDEO: Toddler’s reaction to tasking ranch dressing for the time is priceless

Toddler’s reaction to tasting ranch dressing for the first time is priceless

December 19, 2022
VIDEO: Man builds a snack tower on pregnant woman's belly

Man builds a snack tower on pregnant woman's belly

December 19, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.