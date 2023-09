Story behind the viral video of kids running excitedly in backyard of new house

Story behind the viral video of kids running excitedly in backyard of new house

Story behind the viral video of kids running excitedly in backyard of new house

Story behind the viral video of kids running excitedly in backyard of new house

Story behind the viral video of kids running excitedly in backyard of new house

Loren and Mario Montgomery wanted to surprise their kids, so they told them the brand new house they were in was their cousin’s. The kids were fooled… until they saw the “Welcome Home” sign!