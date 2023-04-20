'GMA' Deals & Steals to celebrate Earth Day

VIDEO: Swim instructor warns parents against blue swimsuits for kids
3:12

Swim instructor warns parents against blue swimsuits for kids

Nikki Scarnati, a mom of two and swim instructor in Florida, took to social media to call attention to the dangers of blue swimsuits, as well as how she keeps kids safe in the pool.

Up Next in family

Swim instructor warns parents not to buy blue swimsuits for kids

Swim instructor warns parents not to buy blue swimsuits for kids

April 18, 2023
VIDEO: Woman makes special edit to father-daughter dance song in emotional video

Woman makes special edit to father-daughter dance song in emotional video

April 19, 2023
VIDEO: The story behind viral video of dad in wheelchair dancing with daughter onstage

The story behind viral video of dad in wheelchair dancing with daughter onstage

April 18, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.