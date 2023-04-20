Swim instructor warns parents against blue swimsuits for kids

3:12familyParentingApril 20, 2023Swim instructor warns parents against blue swimsuits for kidsNikki Scarnati, a mom of two and swim instructor in Florida, took to social media to call attention to the dangers of blue swimsuits, as well as how she keeps kids safe in the pool.Up Next in familySwim instructor warns parents not to buy blue swimsuits for kidsApril 18, 2023Woman makes special edit to father-daughter dance song in emotional video April 19, 2023The story behind viral video of dad in wheelchair dancing with daughter onstageApril 18, 2023