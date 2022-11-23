'GMA3' Power Hour: It's a pre-Black Friday blowout!

VIDEO: Viral ‘Corn Kid’ gives back for Thanksgiving
0:46

Viral ‘Corn Kid’ gives back for Thanksgiving

Tariq, 7, who went viral on TikTok earlier this year for his love of corn, helped deliver a truck full of his favorite food to a community center in New York.

