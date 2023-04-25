Deals for Earth Month: Save 50% on hand-poured candles, rain boots and more

VIDEO: Watch 6-year-old cartwheel her way to 1st base in tee-ball game
0:46

Watch 6-year-old cartwheel her way to 1st base in tee-ball game

Salvatore G DiGirolamo recorded video of his daughter Mattea showing off her gymnastics skills at a tee-ball game in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

