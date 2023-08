Watch this pilot thank his flight attendant mom during their 1st flight together

Watch this pilot thank his flight attendant mom during their 1st flight together

Watch this pilot thank his flight attendant mom during their 1st flight together

Watch this pilot thank his flight attendant mom during their 1st flight together

Watch this pilot thank his flight attendant mom during their 1st flight together

"She's been one of the biggest supporters in my career of becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson," Cole Doss, a United Airlines pilot, said in the sweet video.