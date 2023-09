Woman has hilarious reaction after anesthesia: ‘They took my tonsils… and my hat!’

After tonsil surgery, Skye formed a deep attachment to her surgery cap and got angry when her mom advised her not to post on social media: “What’s embarrassing about being a warrior, Mom?”