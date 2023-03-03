The nail care you need to get the best at-home manicure

VIDEO: Woman has the purest reaction when she learns great-granddaughter is named after her
0:42

Woman has the purest reaction when she learns great-granddaughter is named after her

Leanna Ferrante shared a sweet moment with her grandmother Barbara after telling her she and her daughter share the same middle name.

Up Next in family

Chef Lidia Bastianich shares 2 no-boil pasta recipes for your next meal

Chef Lidia Bastianich shares 2 no-boil pasta recipes for your next meal

March 3, 2023
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Stephanie Hsu plays Ask Me Anything

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Stephanie Hsu plays Ask Me Anything

March 3, 2023
VIDEO: Mother reunites with daughter after placing her for adoption 29 years ago

Mother reunites with daughter after placing her for adoption 29 years ago

March 3, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.