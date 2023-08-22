Woman becomes surrogate for 2 of her best friends

3:18familyAugust 22, 2023Woman becomes surrogate for 2 of her best friends“It was the most right moment in my life,” said Amy Cardenas when she held her baby Ezri for the first time after her friend, Kelsey Benton, gave birth to her.Up Next in familyGrandpa has best reaction to granddaughter’s engagement news August 22, 2023Baby gives mom hilarious side-eye after she calls him out for being dramaticAugust 22, 2023Family takes 96-year-old grandfather to visit his hometown in Ireland August 21, 2023