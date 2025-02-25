0:29familyWeddingsFebruary 25, 2025Woman wears grandma’s dress she wore at her parents’ weddingAgnes Wilhelmsen, who lost her dad 11 years ago, was given a special family piece --- her grandma’s dress, which she wore to her parents' wedding in 1982.Up Next in familyMom tells kids they are visiting a friend but it was actually their new homeFebruary 24, 2025Mom explains why she pays her toddler to napFebruary 24, 2025What should you do if your child doesn't want to eat? Bubbie answersFebruary 20, 2025