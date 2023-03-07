To celebrate the Hindu festival Holi, Indian American Chef Akshay Bhardwaj shared two recipes with "Good Morning America" to make at home.

The executive chef of Junoon -- a modern, upscale Indian restaurant in New York City -- said that "in celebration of Holi, there's always lot of colors." Since it's a "very bright" festival, he said, "that's what you're going to see on the plates and dishes."

"We are celebrating Holi, which is the Indian holiday that celebrates good triumphing evil, as well as love and the hope of spring," he explained.

His special menu for the holiday includes a mushroom dumpling "served with a saffron and cashew-based sauce" as well as "Malvani fish," which is seared snapper and a spice-forward pepper sauce.

The Queens-born chef whose parents are both from India shared the full recipes for both special dishes below.

Mushroom Potli Recipe for Holi

Ben Hon A mushroom dumpling with saffron cashew sauce.

Ingredients

For Korma sauce

5 medium red onions, rough chop

2 lbs unsalted butter

2 Tbsp kosher salt

2 Tbsp minced ginger

2 Tbsp minced garlic

1/2 Tbsp roasted cumin powder

1/2 Tbsp roasted coriander powder

1/2 Tbsp garam masala

1/2 pint (8 ounce deli container) roasted cashews

1/2 pint (8 ounce deli container) roasted sliced almonds

1/2 cup roasted white poppy seeds

1 pint (16 ounce deli container) Greek yogurt

1 pint (16 ounce deli container) heavy cream

1 pinch Saffron

For Potli: Cheese cloth that is wrapped with whole spices

2 pieces whole green cardamom

2 pieces whole black cardamom

1 whole cinnamon sticks

2 whole bay leaf

For Dough

2 cups All purpose flour

3/4 Teaspoon Ajwain seeds (carom seeds)

3/4 Teaspoon Kosher salt

4 Tablespoons ghee (canola oil substitute if needed)

6 Tablespoons room temperature water

Directions

For the mushrooms: Roast 2 cup finely diced mushrooms on 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 7-10 minutes until fully cooked.

Stir in 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon raw minced garlic, 1 teaspoon raw minced ginger, 2 teaspoons honey into the mushrooms.

For the dough: In a mixing bowl, mix the flour, ajwain, kosher salt, ghee together. Add 4 tablespoons of water and knead the dough thoroughly. Add 1-2 tablespoons more water and continue to mix until the dough is firm and stiff. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes in plastic wrap.

After the 30 minutes it over, knead the dough for another 4 minutes. It should be stiff in texture, then divide the dough to 5 equal balls parts.

Apply a little ap flour on the table and roll the ball out evenly where it should not be too thin, cut it down the middle and place a tablespoon of mushroom mix in the center of the dough.

Place the other piece of dough on top of the mushroom mixture and cut a square before sealing with water on your fingers.

In a pot, add canola oil or any neutral oil in a pot and heat up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Fry the pieces until golden brown (2-4 minutes).

For the Korma sauce and potli: In a pot add butter and let it begin melting on medium heat.

Add potli in melted butter. Stir on medium heat for 2 minutes, then add onions.Once onions are translucent, add salt, keep stirring. Once onions are golden brown, add ginger and garlic, keep stirring.

After 5 minutes of stirring and ginger garlic is cooking (red onions should be dark golden brown), add cumin, coriander, garam masala, and 1 cup(8 oz deli container) of warm water.

Stir for 2 minutes and add cashew, poppy seeds, and sliced almonds. After 2 more minutes of stirring, add yogurt and continue stirring for another 2 minutes.

Add saffron and 1 quart (32 oz) of water and continue stirring. Add heavy cream and then reduce for 2 minutes, take the potli cheese cloth out before blending to a smooth consistency.

Malvani Pan Seared Fish

Ben Hon Malvani fish from Junoon in New York City.

Ingredients



Malvani Sauce

2 Tablespoons ginger, minced

2 Tablespoons garlic, minced

4 Tablespoons mustard oil

1 cup (8 ounces) red onions, medium, rough chop

1 pint (16 ounces) plum tomatoes, medium, rough chop

1 cup (8 ounces) curry leaf

2 Teaspoons black mustard seeds

1 cup (8 ounces) coconut milk

1/2 cup (4 ounces) tamarind pulp (or paste)

Salt to Taste

1 teaspoon fish masala (ingredients and recipe below)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 cup warm water



Fish Masala

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 piece cinnamon Stick, whole

2 piece cloves, whole

1 piece Bay Leaf, whole

1 teaspoon black peppercorns, whole

5 pieces dry red chilli, whole

1 piece star anise, whole



Fish Marinade

Paste (1st marination)

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 Lemon, juiced

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 tsp minced ginger

1 tsp minced garlic

1 Tablespoon canola oil



Bread Crumb (2nd marination)

1 cup Semolina flour (fine ground)

1 cup Rice Flour

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp kosher salt



Directions



For the fish masala: Heat a frying pan over medium heat and dry roast the whole spices until aromatics have been released and the spices are roasted well, about 3-5 minutes.

Next, heat a sauce pot over medium heat and add mustard oil. Place mustard seeds, curry leaf, once they crackle, add ginger, garlic, and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add onions and salt and sauté until golden brown.

Add turmeric powder and red chili powder and sauté for thirty seconds before adding water.

After the water has been added, add tomato and add the Malvani masal. Sauté for 2-3 minutes on medium heat until the tomato gets mushy.Add tamarind and sauté for 2-3 minutes before adding coconut milk and then simmer for 5-10 minutes on low heat until the desired consistency.

