Dietitian Rachel Beller joined "Good Morning America" to share some healthy dishes that can potentially help boost your metabolism.

Beller suggested three recipes with some smart nutritional upgrades to enhance the nutrient value of each.

Matcha overnight oats

Rachel Beller Bowls of overnight oats with fresh fruit.

For breakfast, she shared an overnight oats recipe that she said "provides sustainable energy, will keep you full for hours and it has ingredients that may boost metabolism," which she hailed as "a win win!"

Ingredients

3/4 cup unsweetened soy milk – rich in protein

1/2 cup rolled oats – rich in beta-glucans which are prebiotic fibers that nourish your gut

1 tablespoon chia seeds – 5 grams fiber and rich in good for you omega-3s

1 teaspoon matcha powder

Sliced caramelized bananas or fruit of choice

Directions

Place plant-based milk, rolled oats, chia seeds and matcha in a jar. Seal jar and shake well.

The fruit can be added to the jar now or placed over top of the oats when serving the next morning.

Refrigerate overnight. Serve with the nuts/fruits mixed in or over top.

Easiest black bean chili

"This is a meal that is so easy, you will have it on autopilot in no time," she said. "It supports weight management and will keep you full and satisfied for hours ... and it takes five minutes to throw six ingredients together in a pot and you're done."

Ingredients

1 tablespoon avocado or olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 red or orange bell peppers, chopped

1 tablespoon Tex-Mex power spice blend (includes cumin)

1 1/2 cooked black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup tomato sauce

Directions

Heat avocado oil in a saucepot over medium-high heat.

Add onion to the pot and sauté 3 minutes. Stir in bell peppers and sauté 3 minutes.

Stir in spice blend and sauté 1 minute to toast the spices.

Stir in black beans and tomato sauce. Bring up to a simmer, reduce heat to low, and let simmer 8 minutes, or until peppers are tender. Add salt and pepper to taste and top with cilantro or toppings of choice.

Spiced choco-latte

Rachel Beller Two cups of spiced choco-latte.

Ingredients

2 cups nondairy milk

3 Medjool dates (pitted)

1 tbsp cacao powder

1 tsp cinnapeel spicer blend (ginger, cinnamon, granulated orange peel)

1 shot espresso

