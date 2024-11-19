Tieghan Gerard, best known for her popular Half Baked Harvest food blog and cookbooks, is out with another title, this time dedicated to dishes that are low-effort and perfect for fall and winter.
Gerard joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to share some savory recipes out of her latest cookbook, "Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy."
Check out the full recipes below.
Baked Honeyed Brie
Total time: 45 minutes
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary or thyme
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated
8-ounce sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed but cold
1 to 2 tablespoons fig preserves
8 ounces Brie, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 cup cubed Gouda or Fontina cheese
2 teaspoons honey
1 large egg, beaten
Coarse sugar, for sprinkling
For serving:
Honey
Freshly ground black pepper
Crusty bread
Crackers
Apple slices
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a shallow 8- to 10-inch round baking dish or pie plate with parchment paper.
2. In a small bowl, combine the rosemary and garlic. Pinch them together with your fingers until fragrant.
3. Unfold the puff pastry sheet, arranging it flat in the prepared baking dish and letting the excess hang over the sides. Spread the fig preserves in the center of the pastry, leaving about a 1-inch border. Pile the Brie and Gouda on top of the preserves, then sprinkle on the rosemary and garlic mixture. Drizzle with honey. Fold the corners of the pastry over the cheese, mostly covering it. Brush the exposed parts of the pastry with the egg and sprinkle all over with sugar. Chill in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes.
4. Bake until the pastry is deep golden brown and the cheese is bubbling, 25 to 30 minutes.
5. Serve with more honey, black pepper, and your favorite bread, crackers, and/or apple slices -- or just with a spoon!
Effortless Pasta Bake
Total time: 1 hour
Serves: 8
Ingredients
3 cups cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
6 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
3 tablespoons Homemade Italian Seasoning (page 128) or store-bought Italian seasoning
Fine pink Himalayan salt and freshly ground black pepper
Crushed red pepper flakes
1 pound short-cut pasta, such as orzo or macaroni
1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, roughly chopped
1/3 cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for serving
2 to 3 tablespoons sliced pepperoncini
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
4 ounces sliced pepperoni
2 bell peppers, any color, thinly sliced
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
2. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, combine the cherry tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Bake until the tomatoes begin to burst, about 10 minutes. Pull the pan out of the oven (leave the oven on) and add the pasta, olives, basil, and pepperoncini. Pour in 2 cups of water and stir to combine. Top with the mozzarella, pepperoni, and bell peppers.
3. Return to the oven to bake, until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted, 35 minutes more.
4. Top with lots of fresh basil and extra red pepper flakes. Serve family style.
Roasted Pepperoni Brussels Sprouts
Total time: 35 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
3 medium shallots, sliced and separated into rings
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Fine pink Himalayan salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup shredded provolone cheese
3 ounces sliced pepperoni
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
1 tablespoon honey
Crushed red pepper flakes
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. On the prepared baking sheet, toss together the Brussels sprouts, shallots, olive oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Arrange the Brussels sprouts so all are cut-side down. Sprinkle on the Parmesan and provolone, then layer the pepperoni on top. Roast until the Brussels sprouts are deeply browned and the pepperoni is crisping, about 20 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, thyme, honey, and a pinch each of red pepper flakes and salt. Taste and adjust the seasonings as needed.
4. Transfer the Brussels sprouts, shallots, and pepperoni to a serving platter. Drizzle the honey mixture over the top and serve warm.
Reprinted from "Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy," Copyright © 2024 by Tieghan Gerard. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Tieghan Gerard. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.
