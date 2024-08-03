3 no-bake summer recipes for a perfect seasonal spread: Corn pasta salad, watermelon gazpacho and no-bake berry tiramisu
It's peak summer produce season, and to help home cooks make some bright, flavorful bites, "Good Morning America" tapped chef Ashton Keefe to share some simple and delicious recipes.
The private chef, who is based in New York City and regularly serves up stunning plates for clients at parties -- and for her hungry followers on social media -- shared two savory dishes and one dessert with "GMA" that evoke the essence of summertime.
Check out her recipes below.
Corn Pasta Salad
Serves 4 to 6
"The 'salad' portion of this can stand alone without the pasta. So, if you're short on time or realize you don't have a box of noodles in your pantry, fear not! It's an epic way to use leftover noodles from the week, no matter how much you have. During the middle of summer, you can eat corn raw. The warmth from the pasta will slightly stream and cook your corn so don't worry about boiling or grilling. Don't forget to scrape the 'milk', using the back of your knife, from the husk."
Ingredients
6 ears corn
1 pound ditalini or similar small pasta
1 bunch cilantro, chopped
1 onion, minced
1 cup ricotta salata, shaved
2 lemons, juiced
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup mascarpone cheese
Instructions
Remove the corn from the cobbs and, using a chef's knife, scrape the sides of the cobb to release the corn's "milk." Cook pasta until al dente, or use leftover pasta.
Toss pasta with corn, cilantro, onion, ricotta salata, lemon juice, salt, olive oil and mascarpone cheese.
Serve hot, room temperature or cold. The dish can last up to three days in the refrigerator.
Tomato Watermelon Gazpacho
Makes 2 quarts
"This watermelon-infused and tomato-laced gazpacho is the perfect dish to send off summer. Portion into smaller containers for individual party-size canapés."
Ingredients
2 pounds ripe tomatoes, diced
4 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
1 bunch basil
1/4 cup champagne vinegar
2 cloves garlic
1-2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt, to taste
Garnish: 1 zucchini, minced
1 cup watermelon, minced
Edible flowers or herbs (optional)
1 ball burrata
Instructions
Pulse all ingredients in a large food processor until combined. Run through a fine sieve and salt.
Place in refrigerator and chill.
Serve with a bit of garnish and a ball of burrata.
No-Bake Berry Tiramisu
Serves 6 to 8
"I love this simple no-bake tiramisu. It's a bit of a shortcut, but it works like a charm and no one will be the wiser. Fresh berries during the summer, particularly raspberries, are absolutely heavenly in this."
Ingredients
1 pint heavy cream
8-ounce container mascarpone cheese
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
17-ounce package ladyfingers
1 cup cold brew coffee or cooled filter coffee
2 quarts raspberries
Powdered sugar
Instructions
In a large bowl, whisk together cream, mascarpone cheese and vanilla until stiff peaks form.
Working with one ladyfinger at a time, dunk into the coffee and begin to line the bottom of a 7-by-9-inch or 8-by-8-inch pan. Smooth a thin layer of whipped cream on top of the ladyfingers and then add a layer of raspberries.
Continue to dip, layer and raspberry until you reach the top, as you would a lasagna. The last layer should be raspberries.
Chill to set for at least an hour. Before serving, dust liberally with powdered sugar.
More GMA Kitchen Picks
KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender KHBV53, Onyx Black
- $49.99
- $59.99
- Amazon