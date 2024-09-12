For new Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, the future of the popular coffee chain is rooted in concepts from it's past. In an open letter to employees and customers during his first week, he explained that his new vision includes community-centric spaces with comfortable seating for better connection.
The new chairman of the Seattle-based coffee company said dated Tuesday that after spending a few weeks visiting Starbucks stores to consider the customer experience and discuss operations, store design, marketing and product development, that "two truths emerged."
"First, Starbucks is a beloved brand with wonderful people. We are woven into the fabric of people’s lives and the communities we serve," he started. "Second, there’s a shared sense that we have drifted from our core. We have an opportunity to make the store experience better for our partners and, in turn, for our customers."
With that realization, Niccol laid out four key areas within the business where he will refocus the company's efforts to improve and made a commitment: "We’re getting back to Starbucks. We’re refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart -- a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas. This is our enduring identity. We will innovate from here."
4 key improvements planned for Starbucks under new CEO
First is to empower baristas by ensuring they "have the tools and time to craft great drinks every time."
Next, "get the morning right, every morning," which he explained means meeting customer expectations with on time delivery of food and drinks.
Niccol's third target harkens back to the overall atmosphere to reestablish Starbucks as the community coffeehouse. He plans to enhance the in-store experience by creating spaces that invite people "to linger, with comfortable seating, thoughtful design and a clear distinction between 'to-go' and 'for-here' service."
Finally, he said "It’s time for us to tell our story again," encouraging partners and stakeholders to buy into his idea of their "role in communities and the special experience that only Starbucks can provide."
"To support this vision for our U.S. business, we’re making investments in technology that enhance the partner and customer experience, improve our supply chain and evolve our app and mobile ordering platform," the CEO stated.
His plans will rollout first in the U.S. market initially, but said their 87 markets globally all have potential to strengthen and grow.
"Internationally, we see enormous potential for growth, especially in regions like the Middle East, where we’ll work to dispel misconceptions about our brand, and in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America, where the love for Starbucks is strong," he continued.
Over the first 100 days, Niccol said he will spend time in stores and at Support Centers with partners and suppliers "to drive these critical first steps."