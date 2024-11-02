Erin Clarke has made a name for herself creating easy, healthy recipes for her popular food blog and cookbooks.
Her newest and third title, "Well Plated Every Day: Recipes for Easier, Healthier, More Exciting Daily Meals," features a collection of dishes that are equal parts dependable, but also special.
From steps to save time and ingredients to make the meal feel lighter, but pack a flavorful punch, Clarke joined "Good Morning America" to showcase a few new dishes that are easy to make any day of the week.
Well Plated Every Day: Recipes for Easier, Healthier, More Exciting Daily Meals: A Cookbook
Rainbow sesame pasta salad
Serves 10
Total time 40 minutes
Ingredients
For the Pasta Salad
8 ounces whole wheat rotini pasta or another short shape, such as bow tie or penne
1/4 cup white sesame seeds, or a mix of white and black
1 (10-ounce) bag julienne- cut (matchstick) carrots (about 2 cups)
2 medium red bell peppers, 1/2 inch diced (about 2 cups)
1 small head broccoli, finely chopped (about 2 cups)
1 small bunch green onions, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
1 cup shelled edamame, thawed if frozen
2/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
For the Dressing
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons sesame oil, toasted or untoasted
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup or honey
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger (about a 2-inch piece)
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Directions
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta to al dente according to the package instructions. Drain in a large colander, then rinse with cool water to stop the cooking. Shake the colander to remove as much excess water as possible, then place it over a bowl or towel to drain further while you prepare the rest of the salad.
2. While the pasta is cooking, toast the sesame seeds: Place the sesame seeds in a small dry skillet and heat over medium heat, stirring very frequently with a spatula to move and turn the seeds, until the seeds are beginning to turn golden and smell fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Immediately transfer to a bowl to prevent burning.
3. Make the dressing: In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup with a spout, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, olive oil, maple syrup, ginger, and red pepper flakes until combined.
4. Shake the pasta in the colander once more to get rid of any remaining water, then transfer it to a large serving bowl. Pour on a little of the dressing and toss to lightly moisten the noodles. Add the carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, green onions, edamame, cilantro, salt, and toasted sesame seeds. Drizzle on more of the dressing and stir, adding additional dressing until you are happy with it. Everything should have a light coating but should not seem soggy. Taste and adjust the seasoning as desired (you may want a dash or two more of soy sauce or a pinch of kosher salt depending upon how salty yours is). Refrigerate until ready to serve. Enjoy cold or at room temperature.
Kale salad with apples, pomegranate, and wild rice
Serves 4 to 6
Total time 45 minutes
Ingredients
For the Salad
1 cup wild rice or a wild rice blend
1 cup roughly chopped raw pecans
1 large bunch curly kale, stemmed (about 8 ounces)
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional to taste
2 medium sweet-crisp apples, such as Honeycrisp or Fuji, 1/2 inch diced (about 2 cups)
1 cup pomegranate arils
2 green onions, thinly sliced (about 1/3 cup)
4 ounces crumbled goat cheese or feta cheese (about 1/2 cup)
For the Dressing
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons unsulfured molasses (not blackstrap)
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
1. Prepare the rice according to the package instructions. Fluff and set aside.
2. Toast the pecans: Place a rack in the center of your oven and preheat to 350°F. Spread the pecans in a single layer on an ungreased rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Keep an eye on them; nuts love to burn! Transfer the nuts to a bowl or plate and set aside.
3. While the rice cooks, make the dressing: In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup with a spout, whisk together the oil, molasses, vinegar, salt, and pepper.
4. Slice the kale into thin ribbons, then chop into bite-size pieces. You should have about 8 cups of tightly packed kale total. Place in a large bowl and sprinkle with the salt. Grab the kale by large handfuls and gently squeeze and massage it, working a few handfuls at a time, until the kale is softened and dark green in color. Don’t shortcut this step; the more you massage, the more tender and tasty the kale will be.
5. Transfer the rice to the bowl with the kale. Pour two-thirds of the dressing over the top. Add the apple, pomegranate arils, green onions, goat cheese, and pecans. Toss to coat, adding more of the dressing as needed so that everything has a light coating (you’ll use most, if not all of it). Taste and season with a pinch or two of additional salt as desired. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate for up to 4 hours prior to serving.
BBQ chickpea bowls
Serves 3-4
Total time 50 minutes
Ingredients
For the BBQ Chickpeas and Serving
1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed and drained
3/4 cup quinoa or brown rice
1 1/2 cups water
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon mustard powder
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 to 2 ripe medium avocados, sliced or diced
Nonfat plain Greek yogurt
Chopped fresh cilantro
For the Vegetables
1/2 pound Brussels sprouts, stems trimmed, brown outer leaves removed, and halved
1 small red onion, cut into 1-inch wedges
3 cups cauliflower florets (about 12 ounces or 1 small head or 1/2 large head)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
1. Spread the chickpeas out on a double layer of paper towels and pat dry. Let them continue to air-dry while you prep the quinoa and vegetables.
2. Cook the quinoa: Rinse the quinoa in a mesh sieve, then transfer to a small saucepan. Add the water and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Let simmer uncovered, adjusting the heat as needed, until the water is fully absorbed, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover, and let rest for 10 minutes.
3. Roast the vegetables: Place racks in the upper and lower thirds of your oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Place the Brussels sprouts and onion on one large baking sheet and the cauliflower on another. Drizzle the baking sheets with 1 tablespoon oil each, then sprinkle each one with 1 teaspoon of the chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Toss to coat very evenly, then spread the vegetables into a single layer.
Bake the pans on the upper and lower racks for 15 minutes, then remove the pans from the oven, use a spatula to turn the vegetables so they cook evenly, and spread them back into an even layer. Return the pans to the oven, switching their positions on the upper and lower racks. Continue baking until the vegetables are tender and beginning to turn dark and crisp in places, 10 to 15 minutes more.
4. While the vegetables roast, make the BBQ chickpeas: Heat a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat until it is hot and shimmering but not smoking. Swirl to coat the pan, then add the dried-off chickpeas, chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder, mustard powder, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir to combine, then let cook, stirring occasionally, until the spices smell ultra fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Stand back a little, as the chickpeas will pop.
5. To the chickpeas, add the tomato sauce, maple syrup, and vinegar. Stir to combine, then partially cover the pan to protect from spatters. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Let simmer with the pan partially covered until the sauce thickens, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir, and cover to keep warm while the vegetables finish.
6. To assemble, place a scoop of quinoa in a bowl. Top with a mix of the roasted vegetables, a spoonful of the BBQ chickpeas, avocado, yogurt, and cilantro. Enjoy immediately.
Kind-of cobb salad
Serves 4 to 5
Total time 1 hour 10 minutes
Ingredients
For the Salad
2 medium boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 11/4 pounds)
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided, plus additional to taste
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus additional to taste
1/3 cup raw pecan halves
2 small-medium sweet potatoes (about 11/4 pounds), scrubbed and 3/4 inch diced
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
4 large eggs
1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, or diced tomatoes of choice
1 medium avocado
1 head romaine lettuce, roughly chopped into bite- size pieces (about 4 cups)
3 cups baby arugula (about 3 ounces)
2 ounces goat cheese, or blue cheese or feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/3 cup)
For the Dressing
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (from about 1 medium lemon)
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1. Place racks in the upper and lower thirds of your oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Line a baking dish or baking sheet large enough to hold the chicken in a single layer with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Pat the chicken dry, then place in the baking dish and sprinkle all over with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Let sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.
2. Toast the pecans: Spread the pecans onto an ungreased rimmed baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until fragrant and toasted, stirring once halfway through. Roughly chop and set aside.
3. Roast the sweet potatoes: Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Place the sweet potatoes in the center. Top with 1 tablespoon of the oil, the soy sauce, maple syrup, smoked paprika, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss to coat evenly, then spread into a single layer. Bake on either rack for 25 to 30 minutes, until the sweet potatoes are caramelized on the outside and tender on the inside, turning once halfway through. Set aside.
4. Hard-boil the eggs: Bring a medium pot of salted water to a gentle boil. With a slotted spoon, gently lower the eggs into the boiling water. Adjust the heat to maintain a gentle, steady simmer. Let the eggs simmer at this low, gentle boil for 8 minutes for slightly jammy yolks (or up to 9 minutes for fully set yolks). In the meantime, prepare a large ice bath. Use the slotted spoon to carefully transfer the boiled eggs into the ice bath. With the back of a spoon, gently crack each shell, then return the eggs to the water (this makes the eggs easier to peel). Peel and halve or thinly slice.
5. Once the chicken has rested 20 minutes, drizzle the top of it with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and rub to coat. Place in the oven with the sweet potatoes. Bake for 12 to 16 minutes, until the chicken reaches 155 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest uncovered for at least 5 minutes (the chicken’s temperature will continue to rise as it rests). Dice.
6. Make the dressing: In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup with a spout, whisk together the lemon juice, oil, mustard, salt, and pepper.
7. Shortly before serving, slice the cherry tomatoes in half. Cut the avocado into 3/4-inch dice.
8. Assemble the salad: On a very large serving platter, place the romaine and arugula. Drizzle lightly with some of the dressing, then toss to moisten and combine the greens evenly. Sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Arrange the diced chicken down the center in a straight line. In rows, line egg slices on one side and sweet potatoes on the other. Place the avocado next to the sweet potato and the tomatoes next to the eggs. Sprinkle the goat cheese and pecans all over the top.
Spoon on a little more dressing. Enjoy immediately, with additional dressing as desired. (You also can skip the fancy presentation—toss everything together in a giant bowl and have at it.)
Cowgirl cookies
Serves About 24 cookies
Total time 1 hour 50 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup raw pecan halves
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into four pieces
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup white whole wheat flour, or 1/2 cup all-purpose flour and 1/4 cup regular whole wheat flour
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats or quick-cooking oats
1/4 cup unsweetened flake coconut
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 large egg, at room temperaturw
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
3/4 cup dark chocolate chips (55% to 72% chocolate)
Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon or fleur de sel
Directions
1. Toast the pecans: Place a rack in the center of your oven and preheat to 350°F. Spread the pecans in a single layer on an ungreased rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, shaking the pan once halfway through, until the nuts are toasted and fragrant. To ensure that they do not burn (it happens fast!), do not walk away from the nuts toward the end of their cook time. Immediately transfer to a cutting board and let cool. Turn off the oven.
2. In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter in the microwave on low power, or melt it in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Remove from the heat and stir in the brown sugar and granulated sugar until smooth. Set aside to cool.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, coconut, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.
4. Into the bowl with the butter and sugar, whisk the egg, vanilla, and vinegar. Add the dry ingredients. With a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, stir gently until combined. The batter will be loose and wet.
5. Roughly chop the nuts, then add them to the bowl. Add the chocolate chips, then fold to combine. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, pressing the wrap against the surface of the dough. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.
6. When you’re ready to bake, remove the dough from the refrigerator and preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat (do not leave the sheet unlined—the cookies have the best texture when the pan is lined). With a medium cookie scoop or spoon, portion the dough by rounded tablespoonfuls, then form into balls that are slightly wider than 1 inch. Arrange the balls on the baking sheet, leaving at least 1 inch between each. Sprinkle lightly with flaky salt. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the cookies are golden brown and barely set at the edges and on top.
7. Place the sheet on a wire rack. Let the cookies cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then gently transfer to them to the rack to finish cooling completely. If the cookies are still too soft to lift with a spatula, carefully slide the sheet of parchment paper or silicone mat onto the rack with the cookies still on it. Repeat with the remaining dough, ensuring your baking sheets are fully cooled between batches or the cookies will spread.
Adapted from WELL PLATED EVERYDAY: Recipes for Easier, Healthier, More Exciting Daily Meals: A Cookbook Copyright © 2024 by Erin Clarke. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.