A new floral and fruity frozen beverage is joining the iconic drink lineup at 7-Eleven, and unlike other classic Slurpee flavors, it's sugar-free.

The new bright purple-hued Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee, made with a blend of blueberry and hibiscus flavors, has officially been added to the menu at the popular convenience store chain.

7-Eleven The new Vitaminwater Zero Sugar Look flavor Slurpee.

The sugar-free drink is available now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores for a limited-time only.

"Our customers are always looking to us to deliver unique and innovative products, and we love blending our beloved proprietary beverages with popular national brands," Ben Boulden, 7-Eleven director of proprietary beverages, said in a statement. "Even in the chilly temperatures, this sugar-free Slurpee drink -- served at a frosty 28 degrees -- makes for a tasty, wintry treat sure to delight tastebuds."

7-Eleven 7-Eleven introduced a new Vitaminwater zero-sugar flavor for a limited time.

The Slurpee is made with the popular bottled nutrient-enhanced water beverage that contains electrolytes, lutein and vitamin A, which help support eye health. The company also claims that it's "a great source of vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12​​."