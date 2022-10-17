It's fall, so why not gear up for your next gathering with loved ones by making some delicious keto-friendly recipes?

"GMA3" host Amy Robach's mother Joanie dropped by to share two recipes from her blog, MyKetoHome.

Roasted Keto Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

Roasted buffalo cauliflower bites are a tangy, crunch, healthy alternative to chicken wings, Joanie Robach states on her website.

Ingredients:

1 medium head of cauliflower cut into pieces

4 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup Frank's hot sauce, either red hot wings or original cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup almond meal

1/4 cup water

Salt and ground pepper to taste

1 cup Kraft finely shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut one medium head of cauliflower into bite-size pieces. Line a rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper or silicone mat.

2. Place olive oil, hot sauce, garlic powder, almond meal, water, salt and pepper in a gallon sized plastic bag and squeeze to mix ingredients. Add cauliflower pieces and shake, coating well.

3. Bake in oven until browned, about 20 minutes.

4. Remove from oven and sprinkle one cup parmesan cheese over the cauliflower pieces. Return to the oven for five minutes. Let stand for a minute or two. 5. Dip in blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Keto Low Carb Pumpkin Bread:

Joanie's keto low carb pumpkin bread is a "scrumptious sweet bread that's perfect for breakfast, dessert, or afternoon snack."

Equipment:

9 x 5 inch loaf pan

Handheld or stand mixer

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups almond flour blanched

1/4 cup coconut flour

3 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

3 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. psyllium husk powder

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup brown sugar replacement - Sweve brown or Truvia brown

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup pecans chopped

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan with parchment paper, extending a few inches over the top of long sides. This makes for easy removal from the pan after baking.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together almond and coconut flours, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and psyllium husk powder. Set aside.

3. Using a handheld or stand mixer, beat together softened butter with brown sugar substitute on high for 3-5 minutes, until well-blended.

4. Add eggs, vanilla extract, and pumpkin puree. Beat an additional two minutes.

5. On low speed, beat in dry mixture, just until blended. Fold in pecans or walnuts.

6. Pour batter into loaf pan and smooth the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes. To prevent over-browning, tent with aluminum foil after 30 minutes. Bread is done when top is golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, or with a crumb or two sticking to the toothpick. If it has any raw batter sticking to it, continue cooking for about five minutes and check the bread again.