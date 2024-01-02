New year, new recipes.

If you're in a recipe rut, look no further than James Beard award-winning chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern.

The host of "Wild Game Kitchen" shared with "Good Morning America" his recipes for a poached chile chicken and frozen passion fruit mousse to refresh your cooking routine in 2024.

Check out his full recipes below.

Poached Chile Chicken

Ingredients

One whole all natural chicken, washed and dried

3 quarts homemade chicken stock (even store bought works for this)

Several slices fresh ginger

2 halved garlic cloves

1 dried hot chili

1 tablespoon sliced garlic

Small handful of dried Chinese chilies, cut in small 1/2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon minced fresh hot red chili

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder, or crushed bouillon cube

1 teaspoon ground white peppercorn

1 teaspoon black vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce (get a good one that's all natural)

Several teaspoons good chili crisp

1/4 cup very hot peanut oil (350-375 F)

Garnish: Toasted sesame seeds, sliced scallions

Directions

Bring stock, sliced ginger, halved garlic cloves and the 1 hot chile pepper to a boil in a large pot.

Lower chicken into the liquid.

When liquid returns to a simmer, cover and cook for 90 seconds.

Turn off heat. Wait 90 minutes.

Remove chicken from liquid and reserve the "double" broth for sauces or soup!

When cool enough to handle, hack with a cleaver and arrange meat in a wide rimmed extra large bowl in a style like an oversize pie plate, or remove meat from bones and slice 1/4 inch thick, light and dark meat.

In a separate bowl, place the sliced garlic, cut Chinese chilies, minced hot red chile, minced ginger, sugar, chicken bouillon powder, ground white peppercorn and combine.

Ladle hot oil over the dry ingredients (just heat oil in a small pan for a few minutes).

Stir and immediately add the black vinegar, the soy sauce, the chili crisp and stir.

Pour sauce over the chicken, garnish with the sesame and scallions, and serve.

Frozen Passion Fruit Mousse

Serves 6

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups dairy free yogurt, peach or vanilla work well

2 ounces passion fruit liqueur

2 tablespoons orange zest

3 tablespoons passion fruit puree (Goya makes a nice one that's available in most markets. Don't use juice!)

Garnish:

Lychee nuts, canned are fine

Toasted unsweetened coconut

Pulp of 3 ripe fresh passion fruits

Finely diced pineapple

Toasted slivered almonds

Rehydrated basil seeds

Fresh mint leaves

Directions

Whip the egg yolks and sugar in a food mixer with a whisk attachment until stiff.

Fold the yogurt into eggs. Fold in the liqueur, passion fruit puree and orange zest.

Using a spatula, put the mousse in a pastry bag fitted with a conventional large spout tip or simply pour the mixture into large highball glasses or dessert coupes.

Freeze for at least 8 hours.

Garnish with lychee, toasted coconut, passion fruit, finely diced pineapple, toasted slivered almonds, rehydrated basil seeds and fresh mint leaves.

