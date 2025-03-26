Chef, cookbook author and recipe developer Anna Francese Gass has made waves on social media sharing delicious, approachable dishes, and now she's bringing her talents to TV.
Gass, the host of a new cooking series "Instant Italian," which premiered earlier this month on A+E Networks' FYI -- draws inspiration from her childhood in Calabria to bring a fresh spin to classic Italian cuisine.
She joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to share two mouthwatering recipes from the show and give viewers a taste of how to create authentic and effortless meals at home.
Sheet Pan Pasta
Serves 4 to 6
"This sheet pan pasta is the perfect weeknight meal -- quick, flavorful, and super easy to prepare. With roasted tomatoes, garlic and onions, combined with mascarpone cheese and fresh basil, this dish is creamy, savory and satisfying. It's a great way to enjoy a homemade pasta sauce without all the extra work!"
Ingredients
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups cherry tomatoes
1 medium onion, rough chop
3 cloves garlic, smashed
5 to 6 basil leaves, plus more for garnish
1/2 cup chopped parsley
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper
1 cup mascarpone cheese
1 pound rigatoni
1/4 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, freshly grated
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
2. Pour olive oil on a 13-by-18-inch baking sheet. Toss the tomatoes, onion, garlic, herbs, salt and pepper evenly over the oil. Roast for 25 minutes, until the vegetables are browned and soft.
3. Boil a pot of water for the pasta. Cook the pasta according to package instructions.
4. Place all the roasted vegetables and herbs in a blender along with the mascarpone cheese. Blend until smooth. Season to taste and add 1/4 cup of pasta water, blending again until you reach the desired consistency.
5. Toss the cooked pasta with the sauce, adding a bit more pasta water if needed. Garnish with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and more fresh basil leaves.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Cacciatore with Garlic Crostini
Serves 6 to 8
"Sheet-pan chicken cacciatore is the perfect balance of hearty, flavorful and easy. With the chicken roasting away while you prepare a few simple ingredients, dinner practically makes itself. The garlic crostini is the perfect complement, crunchy with just the right amount of garlic to balance the richness of the dish."
Ingredients
6 to 8 chicken pieces, bone-in
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 red bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, coarsely chopped
1 small onion, coarsely chopped
2 garlic cloves, smashed
3/4 cup red wine
1 tablespoon double-concentrated tomato paste
28-ounce can diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon drained capers
Basil leaves, for garnish
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place a large rimmed sheet pan in the oven while you prepare the chicken.
2. Pat the chicken dry and place in a bowl with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and oregano. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and mix to coat.
3. Carefully take the hot pan out of the oven and place the chicken pieces on it. Place the chicken in the oven and allow it to cook for 30 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients.
4. Prepare the peppers, onion and garlic, and set aside.
5. In a large bowl, pour the wine, tomato paste, diced tomatoes and capers together.
6. Take the chicken out of the oven and scatter the vegetables around the chicken. Pour the sauce on top and return to the oven for another 30 minutes.
Garlic Crostini:
1. Cut a large baguette into thick slices. Spread butter and garlic powder on top, and sprinkle with dried oregano. Place on a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil.
2. Put it in the oven for the last 10 minutes of cooking. Remove from the oven when golden brown.
To assemble:
On a large platter, place the crostini. Place the chicken pieces on top, pour the sauce over, and garnish with basil leaves.
Recipes reprinted with permission from Easy Italian, FYI Network, copyright Anna F Gass, 2025.
