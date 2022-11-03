A taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to the menu at McDonald's with a new item inspired by the highly-anticipated "Black Panther" sequel.

Starting Thursday, a new Happy Meal with superhero toys based on characters from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be available for a limited time nationwide.

There are 10 characters from the movie available in the exclusive new Happy Meals, including fan favorites like Shuri, Okoye and newcomers like Namor and Ironheart. Customers can get their hands on one of the new Happy Meals at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Jennifer Healan, vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement at McDonald's said in a statement that the first "Black Panther" film "set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we're excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal -- because seeing is believing."

"The Happy Meal has brought millions of smiles to our customers for decades, and we’re excited to collaborate with Disney and give our fans one more way to experience the kingdom of Wakanda," the company said in a press release.