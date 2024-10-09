Meat producer BrucePac has recalled over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.
According to the agency, BrucePac, which is based in Durant, Oklahoma, is recalling approximately 9,986,245 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that were produced from June 19, 2024, to Oct. 8, 2024.
"These products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide then distributed to restaurants and institutions," the agency said.
The agency said it discovered the issue after conducting routine FSIS product testing of finished product poultry product, which came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes.
Further investigation determined BrucePac ready-to-eat chicken as the source of the contamination.
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses so far, the FSIS added.
Impacted products that are subject to recall bear establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection. A full list of recalled items can be found here.
"Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products," the FSIS stated Wednesday. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
ABC News reached out to BrucePac for comment on the recall but did not immediately hear back.
The BrucePac recall comes after illnesses and deaths were reported in September in connection with a nationwide listeria outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked to recalled Boar's Head deli meats.
Boar's Head is facing multiple lawsuits related to the deaths and illnesses. In a statement last month, the company issued an apology, adding, "We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families. Comprehensive measures are being implemented to prevent such an incident from ever happening again."
Consuming food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes can cause a rare but serious infection known as listeriosis. The infection can progress to invasive listeriosis, which occurs when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of severe illness usually begin one to four weeks after eating contaminated food but can present as early as the same day, or as late as 70 days later, the CDC says.
An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis annually in the U.S. and about 260 people die from it, according to the CDC. Those most at risk of infection include pregnant people and newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.
Those who are not pregnant are likely to experience symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, stiff neck, confusion or loss of balance. Those who are pregnant are likely to experience a fever and flu-like symptoms.
The CDC recommends those at higher risk of listeriosis to avoid eating meat sliced at deli counters unless heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until steaming hot just before serving. The agency also recommends calling your health care provider if you have symptoms of listeriosis and recently ate meat sliced at a deli counter.