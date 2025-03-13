Capri Sun is marking the upcoming total lunar eclipse with a new flavor and limited-edition packaging.
The company on Tuesday announced the launch of its first-ever Moon Punch, featuring glow-in-the-dark pouches in honor of the event.
The total lunar eclipse, featuring a striking "blood moon," will occur overnight from Thursday, March 13, into the early hours of Friday, March 14.
According to NASA, the partial eclipse will begin around 1:09 a.m. ET, with totality starting at 2:26 a.m. and lasting until 3:31 a.m. The entire event will span from 11:57 p.m. ET to 6 a.m. ET.
Dr. Angela Speck, a professor of astrophysics at The University of Texas at San Antonio, noted the eclipse will be visible across the United States without the need for special equipment.
In celebration of this rare lunar event, Moon Punch comes in eight collectible pouches, each representing a different moon phase, encouraging explorers of all ages to enjoy the night sky with a glowing twist on their favorite drink, the company said in a press release.
"Whether you grew up drinking from the iconic pouch or are one of the millions of kids who name Capri Sun as their favorite drink, we strive to create moments of fun and discovery, helping to unleash peak kid energy with every poke of the straw," Jessica Barker, senior brand manager of Brand Communications at Capri Sun, said in a statement. "Playing off the iconic brand name, we're looking from the sun to the moon for the very first time! Moon Punch is here, and it’s glowing."
Moon Punch is available for a limited time and can be found at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger and other select retailers.