In a microwave-safe bowl, combine cut red potatoes, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Microwave for 5-6 minutes or until potatoes are just slightly fork tender. (They will cook more on the grill.) You do not want potatoes breaking apart. Remove bowl from microwave and set aside for 1-2 minutes. Carefully remove plastic wrap from bowl and allow potatoes to rest until cool to the touch.