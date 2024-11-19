A new culinary concept from chef José Andrés is now arriving in Washington, D.C., at Ronald Reagan National Airport, marking the esteemed restaurateur's first foray into the airport travel dining scene.
The Michelin-starred Spanish chef, whose hospitality group is based in the nation's capital, teamed up with Capital One to create a unique new full service sit down restaurant experience, as well as a grab-and-go counter option that opens Tuesday.
"I love anything that has to do with flying. This is the way for me to show how much I believe in [the experience] before you jump onto a plane and make sure we put you in the right mood to go and have a great time," Andrés said at a launch event ahead of the opening.
What to know about new José Andrés restaurant in DCA
The Capital One Landing at DCA is the latest opening in pre-flight experiences that acts as a hybrid of a lounge, restaurant and to-go cafe -- complete with cubbies for luggage, high-speed WiFi, power outlets at every seat, mobile ordering from the table and discounts for diners with certain Capital One cards.
The 5,500-square-foot space, which offers a variety of expertly curated tapas and boasts a restaurant-quality bar program, is located in the National Hall of Terminal 2, near Concourse D.
Andrés is already familiar with pushing the boundaries of what's possible with culinary exploration, having sent a version of his signature chicken and mushroom paella -- Spain's iconic rice dish -- to the International Space Station nearly two years ago.
But bringing this brick-and-mortar outpost of his beloved Spanish recipes to travelers at DCA, he said, marked "a true opportunity to say, 'OK, do I open my own restaurant in one of the many airports in the sea across America?'" Or instead, "take an opportunity to do a new launch" in the airport he personally frequents most often.
"I want a place where the same things I look for in my restaurants, I try to share that with everybody else," he said. "When we are away from our home and on our way home or on the way to a business meeting or vacation, I want people to have a place to call home for a few minutes -- or a few hours when you lose your plane," the chef said.
New menu, drinks from José Andrés at DCA restaurant and On the Fly cafe
"It's going to be a lot of things from Spain," he said reflecting on both the menu and decor, which blends a taste of his home nation with local influence through artwork and design.
The full service restaurant area, which is free for Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders and just $90 for non-cardholders to reserve a seat, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with Andrés' take on tapas.
The menu has a variety of traditional Spanish dishes including pan con tomate, pincho de tortilla de patatas, gambas al ajillo, chicken croquetas and more. Plus there are a wide array of desserts including Andrés' favorite pastry, xuixo, a crispy croissant-like dough filled with vanilla or chocolate crema, as well as a soft serve ice cream machine.
The teams created the menu using ingredients sourced from his restaurant group's trusted purveyors, including staples like jamón that comes in directly from Spain.
Inspired by the tableside experiences at his restaurant The Bazaar, the Capital One Landing at DCA will have interactive carts such as a morning mimosa cart with orange, pomegranate or pineapple juices; a cheesecake cart in the afternoon featuring a variety of accompanying fruits and sauces; and a gin and tonic cart featuring various gins, tonics and garnishes.
The bar team of mixologists and wine directors from the José Andrés Group pulled regional influence to resemble experiences found at craft cocktail bars in the Washington area, with a selection of wines and beers that have both Spanish and DMV origins, plus various classic and innovative cocktails at the full-service bar for travelers 21 and up.
Guests can enjoy drinks like the Perfect Gin & Tonic and the Fino Snapper, a sherry-based take on a traditional Bloody Mary, along with some of Andrés' favorite cocktails.
Access and pricing for new Capital One Landing at DCA
Capital One Landing welcomes ticketed passengers with a boarding pass for a departing or connecting same-day flight, up to three hours before departure.
Anyone with a Venture X, Venture X Business, Venture or Spark Miles card will get special access to the Capital One Landing at different tiers and price points, similar to that of other cardholder-accessible airport spaces like the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge at LaGuardia Airport.
Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders will both enjoy unlimited complimentary access to Capital One Landing, plus complimentary entry for one guest per visit. Additional guests could cost $45 per visit.
Venture and Spark Miles cardholders can purchase entry to Capital One Landing for a discounted rate of $45 per visit. All other cardholders, as well as non-cardholders, can enter the space for $90 per visit.
Kids under 2 who are accompanied by eligible cardholders are welcome for free.
All travelers can visit the new à la carte On the Fly cafe area, with Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders enjoying 50% off all purchases.
The restaurant and bar is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, with the On the Fly section open an hour earlier and one hour later.
What's included once inside the new Capital One Landing at DCA
A full menu of made-to-order tapas and drinks, which includes cocktails, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee, espresso and teas, is available.
The digital-first customer experience has tools designed to make time in the airport more efficient, with delivery to seat via QR code, ability to monitor real-time capacity and ability join a digital waitlist from the Capital One mobile app.
There are two private restrooms, dedicated luggage nooks and comfortable seating available throughout the space.