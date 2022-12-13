"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan recently met Barbara "Babs" Costello of food TikTok fame to recreate her classic chocolate chip cookies.

Check out her recipe below and give it a try in your own kitchen.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon instant espresso granules

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 3/4 sticks unsalted butter

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 egg yolks

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup extra dark (63%) chocolate chips

Flaky sea salt (optional)

Directions

Heat oven to 350 F.

Combine flour, salt, baking soda and espresso granules and set aside.

Heat 10 tablespoons of butter in large skillet over medium high heat until melted. Continue cooking and swirling pan until butter is golden brown and has a nutty aroma. Transfer browned butter to a large heat proof bowl and add the additional 4 tablespoons of reserved butter and whisk until melted.

Add both sugars and vanilla to the melted butter. Whisk until fully incorporated.

Whisk in egg and yolks for 30 seconds until mixture is smooth. Let mixture rest for 3 minutes, then whisk for 30 seconds. Repeat process of resting and whisking 2 more times.

Using a rubber spatula stir in flour mixture until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes.

Scoop dough on to a parchment lined cookie sheet, using a 1 1/2-inch-wide ice cream scoop. Bake for 11 minutes.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Enjoy!

Cookie hacks

Store in a holiday tin with parchment paper and a piece of white bread to help them keep fresh longer and hand out when needed.

Use an ironing board to cool cookies especially on Christmas cookie baking day as you'll be making large amounts of cookies.

Make sure your butter is room temperature which makes your cookies chewier! If you forget to take your butter out just place under a hot cup for 5 minutes.

Always chill your cookie batter before baking or working with it. This will help enhance your cookie flavor and help the flavors really meld.