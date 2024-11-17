An E. coli outbreak tied to organic whole and baby carrots from Grimmway Farms has affected 39 people across 18 states, resulting in 15 hospitalizations and one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC and public health officials said in a statement on Sunday that although the affected products have been recalled, some previously purchased items may already be in people’s homes.
The outbreak is caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can lead to severe symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting, according to the CDC.
While most people recover within a week, some may develop life-threatening kidney complications, the CDC said.
Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and dispose of any recalled carrots immediately.
Businesses should also ensure the recalled products are not being used or served.
Those experiencing symptoms are advised to seek medical attention and inform their health care providers about recent food consumption.
The CDC report came after Grimmway Farms announced a recall on its website of organic whole carrots sold without a "best-if-used-by" date between Aug.14 and Oct. 23, 2024, and organic baby carrots with "best-if-used-by" dates from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12, 2024.
These products were distributed across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada under various brand names, including Bunny Luv, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Simple Truth. A full list of recalled items can be found here.
In a statement on its website, Jeff Huckaby, Grimmway Farms president and CEO, emphasized the company’s commitment to safety.
"We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously," the Grimmway Farms statement read. "The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest, and processing practices. Our food safety team is working with our suppliers and health authorities."
