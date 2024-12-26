It's that time of year again! Three celebrity chefs will battle it out to be the champion of "GMA3's" Battle of the Holiday Leftovers. This year, chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Frances Tariga and Tatiana Rosana join us to teach us how to best plate up our leftovers.
Frances Tariga's menudo pot pie
Ingredients:
1 lb. turkey shoulder or belly, diced into bite-sized pieces
1/4 lb. turkey liver, diced (optional)
1/4 cup of a tender juicy hot dog
2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
1 medium carrot, peeled and diced
1 small bell pepper (red or green), diced
1 small onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup tomato sauce
1 cup beef broth
2 tbsps. soy sauce
1 tbsp. fish sauce
1 tbsp. cooking oil
salt and pepper, to taste
1/4 cup green peas
1/4 cup golden raisins
Directions:
Prepare the ingredients: dice the turkey and liver into uniform, bite-sized pieces. Peel and dice the potatoes and carrot. Chop the bell pepper, onion and garlic.
Sauté aromatics: In a large pot or pan, heat the cooking oil over medium heat. Sauté the minced garlic until fragrant, then add the chopped onion and cook until translucent.
Cook the Meat: Add the diced turkey to the pan and cook until it turns light brown. If using turkey liver, add it to the pan and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.
Add seasonings and liquid: Pour in the soy sauce and fish sauce, stirring to coat the meat evenly. Add the tomato sauce and water or beef broth. Stir well to combine.
Simmer: Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pan and let it simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the turkey is tender.
Add the vegetables: Add the diced potatoes and carrots to the stew. Continue to simmer until the vegetables are tender. Stir in the diced bell pepper, and if using, add the green peas, raisins and sliced hot dogs. Cook for an additional five minutes.
Season and serve: Taste the stew and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Serve over hot steamed rice.
Rocco DiSpirito's 12 Croquettes of Christmas
Croquette Ingredients:
2 cups leftover turkey, shredded
1 cup mashed potatoes
1 cup stuffing
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 egg (plus two eggs for breading)
1/2 tsp. dried thyme or sage
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups panko bread crumbs
Vegetable oil, for frying (or spray for baking)
Cranberry Glaze Ingredients:
1 cup leftover cranberry sauce
1/2 cup orange juice (freshly squeezed, if possible)
1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp. honey or maple syrup (optional)
Garnish Ingredients:
1 cup roasted Brussels sprout petals or crispy sweet potato ribbons
Fresh parsley or thyme, chopped
Warmed leftover gravy, for drizzling
Directions:
Make the Croquette Mixture: In a large mixing bowl, combine shredded turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Parmesan, 1 egg, dried thyme, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix until evenly combined. Roll into golf-ball sized spheres (or slightly larger for a more dramatic presentation).
Bread the Croquettes: Set up a breading station. In one bowl, use all-purpose flour. In a second bowl, use two beaten eggs. In a third bowl, use panko bread crumbs. Roll each croquette in flour, dip in egg, and coat with bread crumbs. Repeat for all croquettes. Cook the Croquettes: If you're frying, heat two inches of vegetable oil in a deep pan or Dutch oven to 350 degrees. Fry croquettes in batches for three to four minutes until golden brown and crisp. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. If you're baking, preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Arrange breaded croquettes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spray generously with oil and bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Make the cranberry glaze: In a small saucepan, combine cranberry sauce, orange juice, balsamic vinegar, and honey/maple syrup (if using). Simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently, until thickened and glossy (about 5-7 minutes). Set aside.
Assemble the Tower: Arrange the croquettes in a circular base on a serving platter, stacking additional layers to form a tower. Use toothpicks for stability if needed. Drizzle the cranberry glaze generously over the tower, allowing it to cascade down the sides. Drizzle warm gravy lightly over the glaze for contrast.
Garnish and Serve: Decorate the base of the tower with roasted Brussels sprout petals or crispy sweet potato ribbons. Sprinkle fresh parsley or thyme over the tower for a pop of color. Serve immediately and let guests marvel at the transformation of leftovers!
Tatiana Rosana's Holiday Leftover Empanadas
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups diced or shredded cooked turkey
1/2 cup turkey gravy, cold, from leftovers or a jar
3/4 cups mashed potatoes, cold
1/4 cup shredded smoked gouda
2 tbsps. chives, finely minced
20 empanada shells or pie crust, into 6 inch rounds
1 egg, plus 1 tbsp. water, scrambled
Salt and pepper
1 cup cranberry sauce
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a small mixing bowl, mix together turkey and gravy. Season with black pepper and set aside.
In another bowl, mix together mashed potatoes, cheese, and chives. Set aside.
Lay out your empanada shells. Fill each one with 2-3 tbsps. of turkey mixture and 2 tbsps. of mashed potato mixture.
Using the egg wash, lightly brush the edges of the empanada shell and fold in half.
Either twist edges or using a fork, crimp edges to seal shells.
Lightly brush tops of empanadas with more egg wash and cut three small slits on the top to allow steam to escape.
Bake for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown.
Serve with cranberry sauce to dip.
