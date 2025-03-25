Spring is officially here, and if you're looking for some meal inspiration, chef and restaurateur Michael Symon has you covered.
Symon's new book, "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out," features 100 recipes, all of which are designed to be cooked on the grill.
He dropped by "GMA3" recently to cook up one of his favorite dishes.
Scroll below to check it out.
Grilled Flank Steak with Pepper Relish
Steak ingredients
Four 8-ounce flank steaks
2 ounces soy sauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup mustard
Salt and pepper
Directions
Mix together the soy sauce, brown sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Coat the steak in the mixture and let it marinate in a non-reactive bowl for 1 hour.
While marinating, begin cooking the relish (ingredients and directions below).
Place the steak over coals on a grill and cook for 3-5 minutes per side until you reach a nice char and an internal temperature of 125-130 F.
Let the steaks rest for 10 minutes.
Cut the steaks against the grain and about the thickness of a No. 2 pencil.
Place on plates and top with the relish.
The chef says this cut of steak is best served medium rare or medium.
Pepper Relish ingredients
1 ounce olive oil
1 diced red pepper
1 diced yellow pepper
1 minced jalapeño
1 diced red onion
2 minced cloves of garlic
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
Juice and zest of 1 lime
2 ounces sherry vinegar
2 ounces honey
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 ounces extra virgin olive oil
Pepper Relish directions
Place your sauce pan on the grill and allow to get hot.
Add olive oil.
Add peppers, onions, garlic and thyme.
Stir vegetables and allow to cook and sweat for 3-5 minutes.
Add sherry vinegar and lime juice, and reduce liquid by half.
Remove from heat and add honey, lime zest, extra virgin olive oil and cilantro.
Stir to mix and top on the steaks.
