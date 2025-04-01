Lobster season is upon us and who better to serve up the catch of the day than Cousins Maine Lobster?
They're debuting their first new menu item in eight years, and recently dropped by ABC News' "GMA3" to share how you can make them at home.
Cousins Maine Lobster's At-Home Garlic Butter Lobster Rolls
Ingredients:
1 lb. Cousins Maine Lobster Claw & Knuckle Meat
4 New England Split Top Rolls
6 oz. butter (for warming lobster meat and toasting rolls)
Garlic Topping Ingredients:
4 oz. butter, margarine or your preferred butter substitute
3 medium cloves of garlic, minced
1 tbsp. chopped flat leaf parsley
1/8th cup grated parmesan cheese
Recipe:
Toast four New England Split Top rolls on each side in butter until golden brown.
Warm 1 lb. of Cousins Maine Lobster Claw & Knuckle MEat with butter in a large skillet for roughly 30-45 seconds.
Peel and mince three medium cloves.
Wash and dry your parsley, bundling the leaves together and finely chopping 1 tbsp.
Finely grate 1/8th of a cup of parmesan cheese.
Heat 4 oz. of butter, margarine or your preferred butter substitute in a small to medium saucepan, combining the minced garlic, chopped parsley, and grated parmesan cheese.
Evenly distribute the cooked lobster meat to each toasted bun.
Using a ladle, spoon 1 oz. of the garlic topping onto each roll.
Shop 'GMA3' kitchen picks
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 4 qt, Light Blue
- $79.95
- $89.95
- Amazon
Wolfgang Puck XL Reversible Grill Griddle, Oversized Removable Cooking Plate, Nonstick Coating, Dishwasher Safe, Heats Up to 400ºF, Stay Cool Handles
- $99.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
PurpleEssences Set of 12 Cloth Dinner Napkins 100% Cotton 18x18
- $19.99
- $23.99
- Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot with Lid 4.57 Quarts, Bianco Perla (Off-White)
- $54.99
- Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot with Lid Bianco Perla (Pearl White) 1.7 Quarts Dutch Oven Cast Iron with Handle
- $44.99
- Amazon