Turkey, cranberries, sweet potatoes: all synonymous with Thanksgiving dinner and often just as delicious in sandwich form or other recipe iterations.

Liz Solomon Dwyer, founder of King David Tacos, created a unique seasonal recipe known as the Cranbirdy Taco with the primary flavors of turkey day wrapped into one breakfast bite.

The limited edition breakfast taco is made with DiPaola's turkey breakfast sausage, roasted sweet potatoes, Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs, and a blend of white cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of cranberry salsa.

"The Cranbirdy was something I conjured up while working at the [taco] carts the first year that we launched them," Dwyer told "Good Morning America." "I wanted to test out sweet potatoes, and so I focused on figuring something out for Thanksgiving."

Dwyer said much of her culinary inspiration has come from family.

"Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday and super important in my family, tradition-wise -- we've had Thanksgiving with the same three families for over 30 years," she said. "My mom's cranberry relish is legendary, so I wanted to find a way to work that in. The challenge was taking the relish to more of a salsa, so reducing the sweetness, making it a bit spicier and lime-ier."

"People gravitated to it because it is so different, and yet it's simple enough to eat year-round, versus just a Thanksgiving one-off," she added.