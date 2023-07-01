This is basically what you would get if stir-fried noodles and spaghetti and meatballs had a baby. Udon noodles are the perfect vessel, because they are quite sturdy and have a lovely chew to stand up to the Asian-inspired pork meatballs, flavored with Chinese five spice, garlic, and chili. And, rather than a standard tomato sauce, this is packed with all the aromatics (soy, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar) and marries everything together superbly. It's salty, slightly sweet, fragrant, and utterly delicious.