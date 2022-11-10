Fall is in full swing and with an abundance of squash available this time of year, it's officially soup season.

This recipe from "Blended" cookbook author Kat Jamieson is perfect to make at home any night of the week or test it out for a possible starter for an easy Thanksgiving or friendsgiving dinner.

Ingredients

1 large onion, peeled, sliced thin

a garlic cloves, smashed

4 cups cubed butternut squash

1 cup full fat canned coconut milk (reserve 2 tbsp)

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp cinnamon

fresh cracked pepper

Garnish: Drizzle of coconut milk

For the sage pesto

1 clove garlic

1 cup fresh parsley

1/2 cup fresh sage

1/4 cup shelled pistachios

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1/2 cup olive oil

3/4 tsp pepper

Directions

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add in sliced onions and a pinch of salt. Sweat onions for 5-6 minutes until they are soft.

Add in garlic and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Add in butternut squash and cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add in water, and coconut milk and simmer until the squash is just cooked through.

While the soup cooks, make the pesto, Add the garlic, parsley, sage, nutritional yeast and pistachios into a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Turn the machine on and stream in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

When the veggies are soft and cooked through, blend the soup in batches in a blender or use an immersion blender. Taste and adjust seasoning.

To serve, ladle soup into a bowl and garnish spoon with a tablespoon of sage pesto on top and a drizzle of coconut milk.