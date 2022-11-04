If you're searching the internet and wondering what to cook for dinner, the answer just got easier.

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the legwork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious dishes to easily whip up any night of the week.

Lisa Bryan, the culinary creator of Downshiftology that features wholesome recipes, healthy travel tips, kitchen advice and cooking tutorials, shared a sweet and savory seasonal dinner idea with "GMA."

"Apple sausage stuffed butternut squash is filled with flavorful fall ingredients. It's the perfect seasonal meal that's hearty, healthy and more delicious than you can imagine," she said.

Check out the full recipe below.

Apple Sausage Stuffed Butternut Squash

Lisa Bryan Apple sausage stuffed butternut squash.

Prep time:15 mins

Cook time: 45 mins



Ingredients

2 1/2 pound butternut squash

1 tablespoon avocado oil or olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 pound Italian sausage

1/2 onion diced

3 garlic cloves minced

2 cups (lightly packed) baby spinach

1 apple diced

1 tablespoon fresh sage finely chopped

1/2 tablespoon fresh rosemary finely chopped

1/3 cup dried cranberries unsweetened

1/4 cup pecans chopped



Instructions



Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.



Slice the butternut squash in half with a very sharp knife. You can also cut the ends off and microwave for 2 minutes, to make it easier to slice in half lengthwise.



Scoop the seeds out of the butternut squash with a spoon.



Lightly oil the butternut squash and season with salt and pepper.



Lay the butternut squash, cut side down on a baking sheet and bake for 40-45 minutes.



While the butternut squash is cooking, add the sausage to a saute pan on medium heat. Use a spatula to break up the sausage and cook until it's just browned.



Add the onions, garlic and baby spinach to the pan and stir for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the spinach is wilted.



Add the apple, sage and rosemary and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, or until the apple has softened slightly.



Turn off the heat and stir in the cranberries and pecans.



When the butternut squash halves are cooked through, remove them from the oven, flip them over and remove some of the flesh (but leave plenty to enjoy!) to make room for the filling. Save this removed flesh and turn it into mashed butternut squash to enjoy later!



Fill the butternut squash with the apple sausage filling.



Turn the top broiler on the oven and bake the filled butternut squash for 5 minutes, or until they're golden on top. Serve immediately.



Notes: Depending on the size of your butternut squash, you may have leftovers of the sausage apple filling. This is great mixed with sauteed cauliflower rice for a nourishing lunch.

