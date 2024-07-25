Spice up your summer with healthy recipes to give your body a functional boost.
Dietitian and cookbook author Rachel Beller joined "Good Morning America" on Thursday equipped with a few simple recipes for breakfast, snacks and a drink to recreate at home.
Check out the "SpiceRack" author's full instructions below for each easy dish.
Morning Boost Yogurt Crunch
Ingredients
1 cup cashew yogurt
1 tablespoon basil seeds
1/2 cup water (for soaking basil seeds)
1/8 teaspoon granulated orange peel
Pinch of ground ginger
Almond protein powder (optional)
1 teaspoon date syrup or maple (optional)
Fresh fruit (e.g., berries, peach)
Nuts (optional)
Mint leaves for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Soak the basil seeds in 1/2 cup of water for 10-30 minutes until they swell up and become gelatinous. In a bowl, mix the cashew yogurt with the spices. Stir in date syrup and almond protein powder if using. Stir the basil seeds into the yogurt. Layer the Parfait:
In a serving glass or bowl, start with a layer of the spiced cashew yogurt.
Add a layer of fresh fruits.
Sprinkle a layer of nuts on top.
Repeat the layers.
Garnish with mint leaves for a fresh touch.
Spiced Hibiscus Refresher
Ingredients
4 cups water
2 tablespoons loose leaf hibiscus tea (or 2 hibiscus tea bags)
1 teaspoon black cumin seeds
1 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon
1 tablespoon date or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)
Juice of 1 lemon
1/4 teaspoon sea salt (for electrolytes)
Fresh mint leaves
Ice cubes
Lemon slices and mint sprigs for garnish
Instructions
Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a saucepan. Once the water is boiling, add the black cumin seeds and let them boil for about 3 minutes to release their flavor.
Remove from heat and add the hibiscus tea and spice to the hot water. Allow the tea to steep for about 10 minutes.
Stir in syrup if desired. Add the juice of 1 lemon and the salt.
Let the tea cool to room temperature. Strain the tea into a pitcher.
Refrigerate the tea until chilled.
Serve the chilled tea over ice cubes. Add fresh mint leaves to each glass for an extra refreshing flavor.
Garnish with lemon slices and mint sprigs.
Super Sumac Tahini Dip
Ingredients
1/2 cup tahini paste (sesame seed paste)
1/4 cup water
2-3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (adjust to taste)
1 tablespoon Super Sumac Combo
1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
Fresh parsley, chopped (optional, for garnish)
Instructions
In a blender cup, blend the tahini, water, lemon juice, olive oil, sumac spice blend, and salt until smooth and creamy.
If the dip is too thick, add a little more water, one tablespoon at a time, until you reach your desired consistency. Remember, the dip will thicken slightly upon chilling.
Transfer the sumac tahini dip to a serving bowl. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with additional super sumac combo and chopped parsley leaves for garnish.
Frozen ‘Nana Sandwich
Ingredients
1 tablespoon nut or seed butter
1 banana, peeled and halved lengthwise
1⁄2 teaspoon Golden Breakfast Power Spice Blend*
4–5 raspberries
Instructions
Spread half of the nut butter on each 1⁄2 of the banana.
Sprinkle lightly with spice blend. Add raspberries
Place the second half of the banana over top the first to create a sandwich.
Wrap the banana sandwich with parchment paper and then place in a storage bag or airtight container. Freeze at least 1 hour.
Serve the banana sandwich as is, or sliced into bite-sized pieces.
