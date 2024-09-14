Monique Volz, a food blogger, recipe developer, and creator of the popular website AmbitiousKitchen, joined "Good Morning America" to share a first taste of her new cookbook.
Known for her approachable, flavorful, and nutritious dishes, her new cookbook presents over 125 recipes for every meal of the day.
Check out three recipes below to recreate at home for an easy weeknight dinner and tasty pastry that's great any time of day.
Moroccan-inspired chicken meatball bowls with whipped feta yogurt sauce & couscous
Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound 93% lean ground chicken (or sub ground turkey)
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs (gluten-free, if desired)
1/2 cup finely shredded carrots
1/4 cup finely chopped scallions
1 large egg
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon packed dark brown sugar (or sub coconut sugar)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper Freshly ground black pepper
1 to 2 tablespoons avocado oil or extra-virgin olive oil, as needed
Directions
Prepare the meatballs
Fill a small bowl with water and place it on the counter. In a large bowl, combine the chicken, panko, carrots, scallions, egg, mint, cilantro, ginger, garlic, brown sugar, salt, cumin, paprika, turmeric, cinnamon, cayenne, and a few grinds of pepper. Use clean hands to mix until well combined; avoid overmixing, otherwise the meatballs will become tough. Form into 16 golf ball–size meatballs, dipping your hands in water between each meatball to prevent sticking, and place them on a plate as you finish.
Cook the meatballs
To pan-fry: In a large, deep skillet, warm 1 tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the meatballs, leaving about ½ inch between each (you may need to do this in batches, depending on how many meatballs you can fit in your skillet without overcrowding them), and brown on all sides until cooked through (a meat thermometer should register 165°F), 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining meatballs, adding more oil, if necessary.
To bake: Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the meatballs at least 1 inch apart on the parchment paper. Bake until a meat thermometer registers 165°F, 18 to 23 minutes.
Whipped feta yogurt sauce or dip
Makes: about 2 cups
Ingredients
1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped leafy fresh herbs, such as basil, parsley, and/or dill (optional)
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 garlic clove, roughly chopped
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
In a food processor or blender, process or blend the Greek yogurt, feta, olive oil, herbs (if using), lemon zest and juice, and garlic on high speed until smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary, about 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Better-for-you banana muffins
Ingredients
Wet ingredients
3 medium extra-ripe spotty bananas, mashed
1/4 cup (78 grams) pure maplesyrup (or sub honey)
1/4 cup (56 grams) virgin coconut oil, melted and cooled
2 large eggs, at room temperature
3 tablespoons milk of choice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Dry ingredients
1 cup (92 grams) oat flour (gluten-free, if desired)
1 cup (112 grams) fine blanched almond flour
2 tablespoons flaxseed meal
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Mix-ins and toppings
1/2 cup (90 grams) dark chocolate chips, plus 2 tablespoons for topping
1/3 cup (37 grams) chopped walnuts, plus 2 tablespoons for topping (optional)
Flaky sea salt, for topping (I like Maldon; optional)
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with 10 muffin liners.
Mix the wet ingredients: In a large bowl, whisk the mashed bananas, maple syrup, coconut oil, eggs, milk, and vanilla until well combined.
Add the dry ingredients: Add the oat flour, almond flour, flaxseed meal, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix with a wooden spoon until well combined and smooth.
Add the mix-ins and toppings: Gently fold in ½ cup (90 grams) of the chocolate chips and ¹⁄³ cup (37 grams) of the walnuts (if using). Divide the batter evenly between the prepared liners and sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips and 2 tablespoons of walnuts (if using) evenly over the muffins.
Bake the muffins: Bake until a tester inserted into the middle comes out clean, 23 to 28 minutes. Let cool in the muffin tin for 5 minutes, sprinkle with sea salt, if desired, then remove and transfer to a wire rackto cool completely.
To store: Keep muffins in an airtight container or reusable silicone bag at room temperature for 1 day, then store in the fridge for up to 4 days. I recommend warming them up in the microwave for 15 to 30 seconds before eating.
Reprinted with permission from The Ambitious Kitchen Cookbook by Monique Volz copyright © 2024. Photographs by Kristin Teig. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC
