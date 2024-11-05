Dinner can be both delicious and affordable with the right recipes on hand.
Julia Turshen joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to share a dinner idea that costs less than $20 to whip up.
Below, check out two recipes from her new cookbook, "What Goes with What," for eggplant Parmesan heroes and pumpkin chocolate chip bread.
Eggplant Parm Heroes
"I love these. They're incredibly satisfying and require very little cleanup. To make them, you line a sheet pan with foil, cover it with the sliced eggplant, and broil until the eggplant is browned. Then add some tomato sauce (store-bought is fine!) and mozzarella, stick the pan back under the broiler, and boom: low-effort eggplant Parm. While that's all happening, spread some garlic butter on rolls and then broil those too, so you end up with delicious garlic bread for your sandwiches. These heroes give you all the flavor and crunch of breaded eggplant without having to do the work of breading and frying (which is so much labor and so much to clean up). Serve with lots of napkins!"
Makes 4 sandwiches
Ingredients
For the eggplant:
1 large eggplant, ends trimmed, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
Olive oil cooking spray
Kosher salt
2 cups of your favorite tomato sauce (mine is Rao's)
2 cups shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
For the garlic bread:
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 large garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
4 ciabatta rolls (or your preferred hero rolls)
For serving:
Fresh basil leaves and/or arugula
Directions
Cook the eggplant: Preheat your broiler to high and set your oven rack so it's about 6 inches below the heating element.
Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil -- this saves you on cleanup. DO NOT USE parchment, as it would catch fire under the broiler.
Spray the eggplant slices on both sides with cooking spray and sprinkle evenly with a little salt.
Broil, turning once, until nicely browned on both sides, about 2 to 5 minutes per side (keep a close eye on this -- the time depends on the strength of your broiler).
Remove the pan from the oven. Spread the sauce over the broiled eggplant, sprinkle the mozzarella evenly on top, and sprinkle the Parmesan evenly on top of that. Place the sheet pan back in the oven and broil until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.
Prepare the garlic bread: Place the melted butter, garlic, garlic powder, and salt in a bowl and stir well to combine. Cut the rolls in half. Spread the butter mixture evenly over the cut sides of the bread. Lift the foil holding the cheesy eggplant off the sheet pan and set it on your counter, then use the empty sheet pan for the garlic bread (or just use a different sheet pan). Place the roll halves butter side up on the sheet pan and broil until the rolls are warm and lightly browned, even a little crisp, about 2 minutes.
Divide the eggplant mixture among the rolls, add some fresh basil and/or arugula to each sandwich, and serve.
Pumpkin chocolate chip bread
"This bread gets all its stability from canned pureed pumpkin, not eggs (making it vegan, just FYI). It's the perfect thing to have on the counter for a quick breakfast on the way to school or work, or as a snack when someone comes home from either of those things (or anything). If you don't have pumpkin pie spice, just use 3/4 teaspoon each ground cinnamon and ginger plus 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg. Note that you will have a little pumpkin puree left over; you can freeze it for future loaves, or add it to just about any soup, stew, or braise. Or mix it into your dog's food!"
Makes 1 loaf (8 to 10 slices)
Ingredients
Baking spray
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice (see headnote)
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup neutral oil (such as vegetable, grapeseed, or canola)
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup dark chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350 F. Spray a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with baking spray and line with a strip of parchment paper (leave enough overhang at each short end so you have "handles.")
Place the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl and whisk well to combine. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the water, oil, pumpkin puree, and brown sugar. Stir in the chocolate chips. The batter will be thick.
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, spread the top smooth with a spoon or rubber spatula, and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.
Let the bread cool to room temperature before taking it out of the pan, slicing, and serving.
Leftovers can be stored at room temperature in a container or wrapped in plastic wrap for a few days.
Copyright © 2024 by Julia Turshen. Reprinted with permission of Flatiron Books. All rights reserved.