Ed Sheeran has dropped a hot new collab with an unexpected label.

The "I See Fire" singer and Kraft Heinz are bringing the heat to fans with a new hot sauce, Tingly Ted's, inspired by Sheeran's childhood nickname, Ted.

"The older I've got, the more I love and need spice with every single meal," the global music icon and self-proclaimed hot sauce fanatic said in a press release.

"I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea," he continued. "I knew I didn’t wanna do a watery hot sauce, as they usually all get relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces. I wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup."

The new Tingly Ted's hot sauce comes in two flavors -- Tingly and Xtra Tingly -- and boasts notes of lemon, smoky spice from red jalapeños and capsicum chilies, along with a mix of other herbs and spices.

Tingly Ted's is being marketed as "the next ketchup of hot sauce" and "versatile enough to go with everything from morning eggs to late night snacks."

"I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters," Sheeran said in this week's press release. "I’ve had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn't anything they don't go with (except bananas, don’t do that)."

He added, "I'm so excited to bring this product out, it's genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do."

After hearing about Sheeran's interest in creating a condiment, Kraft Heinz Executive Vice President and President of International Markets Rafael Oliveira said the company worked with the singer to deliver a prototype within just five weeks.

"It’s rare to find someone who is as passionate about sauces as we are -- and it's no secret Ed is already one of the biggest Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans you can find -- so when we heard he wanted to make his own hot sauce, we of course wanted in," Oliveira said in a press release. "We invited Ed to collaborate and moved quickly to develop a recipe that brought his vision to life. The rest is history, and here we are with a delicious addition to our Taste Elevation platform, which is all about enhancing food with great flavour. We can’t wait for people to try it."