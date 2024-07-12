It's summertime, and you're probably looking for easy, quick and delicious recipes.
Lucky for you, chef and entrepreneur Robert Irvine dropped by "GMA3" to provide just that, cooking up his grilled chicken with cantaloupe salsa.
Scroll below to check out the full recipe.
Grilled Chicken with Pineapple Cantaloupe Salsa
Ingredients
1/2 cup pineapple, in small dice
1/2 cup cantaloupe, in small dice
1/2 cup english cucumber, peeled and diced
1/4 cup red onion, diced
4 Brussels sprouts, leaves removed and blanched and shocked
3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped
3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
1 teaspoon grated lime zest
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
4 teaspoons avocado oil
1 teaspoon minced red jalapeño pepper
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 skinless boneless chicken breasts, 6 ounces each
Directions
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
Combine the first 11 ingredients; Stir in salt and black pepper, tossing well to combine.
Season chicken evenly with remaining salt and pepper. Brush with avocado oil and place chicken on a grill rack.
Grill for five minutes on each side or until done.
Serve with salsa.