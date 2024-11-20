How to help feed those in need this Thanksgiving: What foods to donate, how to volunteer and more
As families and friends prepare to gather for a celebratory Thanksgiving dinner, millions of food insecure Americans could use some extra acts of kindness and support this holiday season.
More than 47 million people in the U.S. face hunger, including 1 in 5 children, and in 2023 alone, 53 million people relied on charitable food assistance to stay fed, according to Feeding America.
This Thanksgiving, for those looking to help a neighbor in need get food on the table, check out all the best ways to help and get into the spirit of service for Thanksgiving.
Where to donate food for Thanksgiving
The first step to donating a Thanksgiving meal to a family facing hunger is finding your local food bank. The Feeding America network includes food banks, food pantries, and soup kitchens across the United States. Once you find a food bank near you, you can find drop-off information, operation hours, and even their most needed items.
Non-perishable Thanksgiving food to donate
Canned and boxed non-perishable goods are a great time to help out local food banks during the busy Thanksgiving season. Plus, those items may be in higher demand throughout the holiday season.
Whether you're grocery shopping in-person or online via your favorite digital retailer or delivery service, collecting any extra items for a local Thanksgiving food drive can make a big impact.
Non-profits like Feeding America suggest picking up the following foods to donate: Boxed stuffing, dried instant mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, dry macaroni or pasta, canned cranberry sauce, and canned pumpkin.
What to avoid donating for Thanksgiving
Food banks must maintain high safety standards with the foods the collect and serve, so those donating should not plan to donate a fresh Thanksgiving turkey or any leftovers from a holiday meal.
The Feeding America network of food banks and food rescue programs works directly with restaurant partners as well as caterers and manufacturers to donate leftover food that is guaranteed to be fresh and safe for families in need.
"While donating fresh fruits and vegetables may seem like a great way to help families put healthy food on the table, it is better to skip donating highly perishable items," Feeding America stated. "Food banks often work with farmers and corporate partners to help bring fresh produce to families before it goes bad."
Other items to avoid donating are food nearing its expiration date, foods very high in fat or sugar.
More ways to help fight food insecurity this Thanksgiving
For those looking to make an additional impact in their community this year, consider hosting a virtual food drive or signing up to volunteer at a local food bank.