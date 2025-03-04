Jimmy Buffett may have already crooned about cheeseburgers in paradise, but now Delta Air Lines is making travelers swoon over Shake Shack being served in the skies.
After a successful launch out of Boston late last year, serving more than 10,000 burgers in the sky, Shake Shack and Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday they are expanding the first-of-its-kind in-flight partnership from four additional cities.
Shake Shack adds burgers to more Delta flights
Starting Tuesday, burgers will be available in First Class on flights over 900 miles departing from Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, and Seattle.
Passengers seated in First Class will have the opportunity to pre-select the iconic Shake Shack Cheeseburger served with the fixings -- tomato, lettuce, and ShackSauce -- along with chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie.
In tandem with the launch on the ground and Uber joining the SkyMiles program this spring, Uber Eats will offer SkyMiles Members a special burger drop promotion from March 4 through March 14. Members who have already joined the partnership waitlist or sign up by March 6 will get a "buy one Shackburger, get one free" offer pre-loaded to their Uber Eats account.
"This is part of our work to partner with brands our customers already know and love while continuing to raise the bar for the in-flight experience," Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service for Delta said in a statement.
New combo meal at Shake Shack
Shake Shack also launched its first-ever combo meal this week, featuring its fried chicken sandwich, crinkle cut fries and a small soda, for $9.99, available at Shacks nationwide through March 15.
Delta announces seasonal food, drink refreshes
In honor of the airline’s Centennial, a new Biscoff Sandwich cookie will be available in First Class. Main Cabin and Comfort+ passengers will get the classic cookies with limited-edition Centennial packaging.
The Atlanta based airline said "that’s just the start of several onboard updates this spring."
Special Meals menus are also being revamped for customers in First Class and Delta One departing from the U.S. with specific dietary restrictions and preferences.
Customers across all cabins on eligible U.S. domestic and international flights can select from a wide range of special meals to meet dietary needs; special meals can be requested via MyTrips in Special Service Requests or by reaching out to Delta at least 24 hours in advance of your flight.
Delta is also expanding its popular meatballs, served with garlic bread and ricotta from Los Angeles-based restaurant Jon & Vinny’s that has been a fan favorite entrée since 2017, previously only available on flights out of LAX, will now be offered to the below routes:
Available in select First Class routes out of West and Southwest airports, from Anchorage to Austin.
Available in Delta One on flights departing from CVG, MSP, LAX, MCO, PDX, SEA, SLC and TPA.
Delta adds Champagne Tattinger
Delta also announced the launch of its newest Delta One partner for international flights -- Champagne Taittinger.
The delicately balanced Champagne is known for its consistent, superb quality with fine, persistent bubble, aromas of peach, white flowers, vanilla pod, and brioche on the nose, and flavors of fresh fruit and honey on the palate.
This spring Delta will also offer new red wine varietals on board: Jordan Vineyard & Winery Cabernet Sauvignon for domestic Delta One flights; Bodegas Riojanas Vina Albina Reserva Rioja, available on both domestic and international Delta One flights; Nortico Alvarihno Branco, served on domestic Delta One flights; and Prejuges Chardonnay from the Languedoc available on international Delta One flights.