Food influencers, founders offer condolences for LA cheese shop owner Rebecca Wylie Simms, dead at 39
Friends, loved ones and the larger food community are flooding social media feeds with heartfelt words of remembrance and condolences for food influencer and Los Angeles-based cheese shop owner Rebecca Wylie Simms, who died recently at age 39.
Simms' twin and business partner Sarah Simms Hendrix announced her sister's death via Instagram on Sunday.
"It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating loss of my twin sister and co-founder, Boo Simms, who passed away this week due to a tragic surgery complication," she wrote alongside a photo of her sister holding a bouquet of flowers. "This loss is immeasurable, and our hearts are completely shattered."
Simms Hendrix did not immediately share her sister's exact cause of death, only describing it as "a tragic surgery complication."
The co-proprietors of Lady & Larder -- a beloved community cheese shop with locations in Santa Monica and Carmel Valley -- cultivated an impressive following with fans spanning celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Oprah as a result of their signature boards, demonstrations and vibrant storefront and personalities.
"Boo was our magic maker, our color painter, and the brightest light I have ever known. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this overwhelmingly painful time," Simms Hendrix wrote in the announcement, which was first posted to the Lady & Larder Instagram account. "Your continued support means more than words could ever say. Thank you, from the depths of my being, for standing with us during this unimaginable time. With gratitude, Sarah."
The comments section of the post were quickly overflowing with support and words of love and compassion from customers and friends.
The owners of the popular Los Angeles cookbook store and culinary shop Now Serving wrote, "No words for this heartbreaking loss, we love you."
Cherry Bombe founder Kerry Bombe commented, "Sarah, I am so sorry. We all love you and Boo so much. Sending all my love and condolences."
Others filling the comments section shared similar sentiments, including heartfelt notes from chef and culinary producer Courtney Storer, culinary artist and Eat Your Flowers founder Loria Stern, Brightland olive oil founder Aishwarya Iyer, former Bon Appétit producer turned social media consultant Rachel Karten, chef and cookbook author Gaby Dalkin, What Could be Butter food influencer Sydney Yorkshire and thousands more from fellow cheeseboard enthusiasts to local purveyors and customers.
For Simms, a 39-year-old mother of two, "full moons, tequila, pillow forts, and pickles" were just a few of her many loves, according to the "about" page on the Lady & Larder website.
In her last Instagram post on her personal account, Simms wrote a sentimental toast to 2025.
"May we remember to wake up and dance. Listen more. Linger longer. Make gratitude our aesthetic. Go hard on the problem and soft on the person," Simms wrote alongside a carousel of photos of her and her family. "This is an official reminder that goals rollover and don't expire. May we trust the process. Give grace to ourselves and others. And remember that sometimes all you need is a good fortune cookie reminder.…"
The post included a photo of a fortune cookie message posted to a fridge, which read, "Look around; happiness is trying to catch you."
Simms is survived by her two children, daughters Mavis Loretta, 3, and Bertie Lou, 2, and husband Sean Montes.
In addition to her family-owned cheese business, she also served as creative director for Lazy Dog Restaurants.