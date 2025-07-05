Fourth of July leftover recipes: S'mores coffee, bagel dogs, no-churn watermelon sorbet and more
If you're celebrating the Fourth of July with friends and family and happen to have food or ingredients leftover, what better way to keep the festivities going than with some round-two holiday-themed sips, snacks and treats to enjoy the next day?
Lifestyle creator Maria Provenzano joined "Good Morning America" to share some ideas that will help you get started.
Check out her full recipes below.
S'mores Coffee
Ingredients
4 ounces milk
2 tablespoons mini marshmallows (or large marshmallows cut into small pieces)
1 shot of espresso (add a second shot for a stronger coffee flavor)
1 tablespoon melted chocolate (leftover chocolate bars work well)
Graham cracker crumbs, for garnish
Toasted marshmallows on a skewer, for garnish
Directions
Place the marshmallows into a glass or mug large enough to hold the milk with a bit of extra space.
Heat the milk until it's almost boiling.
Pour the hot milk over the marshmallows and use a hand frother to combine and froth the mixture.
In a separate mug, stir together the hot espresso and melted chocolate until smooth.
Pour the frothed marshmallow milk over the coffee and chocolate mixture.
Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs on top.
Toast 2 to 3 large marshmallows on a small skewer until golden brown.
Place the skewer over the top of the prepared coffee as an additional garnish.
Blueberry Corn Pancakes
Ingredients
1 cup sweet corn (from about 2 medium ears)
1 egg, separated
2 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 cups buttermilk, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2/3 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)
Dry ingredients:
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of salt
For serving:
Maple syrup
Butter
Powdered sugar
Directions
Separate the egg and place the yolk in one bowl and the whites in another.
Cut the corn off the cob and add to a food processor or blender. Process until it reaches an almost creamy consistency -- some texture should remain.
To the bowl with the egg yolk, whisk in the buttermilk, sugar, vanilla extract and melted butter.
Stir in the pureed corn, and mix until evenly incorporated. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Mix until evenly combined.
Whip the egg whites until soft peaks form and no translucent liquid remains.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until combined.
Fold in the blueberries.
Gently fold in the whipped egg whites until no large clumps remain.
Cooking the pancakes: Heat a skillet over medium heat and coat with butter.
Scoop about 1/4 cup of batter into the pan.
When bubbles form on top, flip and cook the other side until golden brown.
Serving: Serve warm with butter, maple syrup, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Bagel Dogs
Ingredients
1/2 package (14.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed (pizza dough or crescent roll dough can also be used)
6 hot dogs
1 1/2 cups hot water
2 tablespoons baking soda
1 egg
3 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning
Directions
Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray lightly with cooking spray.
Unfold the puff pastry and cut into 1-inch-wide strips.
Wrap one strip of pastry around each hot dog from end to end.
Stir the baking soda into the hot water until combined.
Dip each wrapped hot dog into the baking soda water, then place on the prepared baking sheet.
Whisk the egg in a small bowl and brush onto the dough.
Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown and puffed.
Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauces.
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Ingredients
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon mayonnaise (optional, for creaminess)
1/2 teaspoon lemon juice or apple cider vinegar (optional, for tang)
Pinch of salt
Directions
In a small bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard and honey until smooth.
If using, stir in the mayonnaise and lemon juice.
Season with a pinch of salt to taste.
Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to use.
Italian Zucchini Boats
Ingredients
4 to 6 zucchini
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1 shallot, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 cup + 1/2 cup marinara sauce, divided
Approximately 1 cup leftover ground meat
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
Pinch of salt
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Wash and trim the zucchini, then slice each in half lengthwise. Scoop out the centers to form boats.
In a skillet over medium heat, warm the olive oil and butter.
Add the shallot and a pinch of salt. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until softened.
Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant.
Add 1 cup of marinara sauce and the ground meat. Stir to combine and heat through.
Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Stir in 1/4 cup of the mozzarella cheese.
Pour the remaining 1/2 cup of marinara into the bottom of a baking dish.
Place zucchini halves on top. Fill each with the meat mixture.
Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of mozzarella on top.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until zucchini is tender and cheese is melted and bubbly.
Serve hot, optionally topped with fresh basil or grated Parmesan.
No-Churn Watermelon Sorbet
Ingredients
4 cups frozen watermelon cubes
Juice of 1 fresh lime (about 2 tablespoons)
2 to 4 tablespoons milk or coconut milk (just enough to blend smoothly)
Directions
Cut fresh watermelon into cubes and remove any seeds.
Spread the cubes on a baking sheet and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours or overnight.
Add frozen watermelon, lime juice, and 2 tablespoons of milk or coconut milk to a high-powered blender or food processor.
Blend until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed. Add more milk 1 tablespoon at a time if needed to reach a creamy texture.
Serve immediately for a soft-serve consistency, or freeze 1 to 2 hours for a firmer scoop.
Optional: Garnish with fresh mint, lime zest or extra watermelon chunks.
'GMA' kitchen picks
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.