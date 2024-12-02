Thousands of fresh organic eggs distributed to dozens of Costco stores that were "not intended for retail distribution" have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
In an announcement shared on the Food and Drug Administration website on Nov. 27, Handsome Brook Farms said it had voluntarily recalled 10,800 retail units of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-count eggs because they "have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella."
Where recalled eggs were sold
The affected Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs were distributed beginning Nov. 22 at Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, the company said Wednesday.
Details of egg recall
"The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging," Handsome Brook Farms said in its announcement. "Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence."
The recall applies to units with a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025 and codes P1363 and 327, according to Handsome Brook Farms.
The 24-count plastic egg cartons have the UPC 9661910680 and are labeled with "Kirkland Signature" on the top, the company said.
To date there have been "no illness complaints," according to the company, which added that the recall "is being done in cooperation with the FDA."
Handsome Brook Farms urged any consumers who have been impacted to "stop consuming the product" and return it to their local Costco store for a full refund, or dispose of the products.
Those with additional questions can contact Handsome Brook Farms at (888) 877-7221, Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
Potential health impacts, symptoms of salmonella
Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms typically begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria.
Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. But some, particularly children younger than 5 and adults 65 years and older, or people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization, the CDC states.