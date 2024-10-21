Frozen waffles sold at Target, Walmart and more stores nationwide recalled due to listeria concerns
Hundreds of frozen waffles sold under multiple brand names at Target, Walmart, Publix, Food Lion, Harris Teeter and other supermarkets nationwide have been recalled due to listeria concerns.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. announced a voluntary recall Friday on certain frozen waffle products, "due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
The company said in an announcement shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website that the issue was discovered "through routine testing at the manufacturing facility."
The affected products were distributed to retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada and packed in various formats under different brand names, the company said in its recall announcement.
As of time of publication, the Illinois-based food producer said there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products.
TreeHouse has published a complete list of all UPCs, lot codes and "Best By" information for each brand included in the recall here.
Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC for affected products on the back of the carton and the lot code and "Best By" date for these products on the end of the carton, the company said.
Click here for photos of all the affected products.
The recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, according to TreeHouse Foods.
The company has urged shoppers to "check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit."
Anyone with further questions can call the company directly at (800) 596-2903.
TreeHouse Foods did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for additional comment.
What is listeria and what are its symptoms?
Listeria is a bacteria that can remain on surfaces such as meat slicers, and even refrigerated foods, even at refrigerated temperatures, according to the CDC.
Listeria can cause severe illness, called listeriosis, "when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body" after a person consumes contaminated food, the agency states. Symptoms of severe illness usually begin one to four weeks after eating contaminated food but can present as early as the same day, or as late as 70 days later, according to the CDC.
Those at higher risk of infection include pregnant people, those aged 65 or older, or anyone who has a weakened immune system, the CDC says.
Those who are not pregnant are likely to experience symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, stiff neck, confusion or loss of balance. Those who are pregnant are likely to experience a fever and flu-like symptoms.
According to the CDC, anyone infected with listeria may experience "mild food poisoning symptoms" such as diarrhea or fever, and many recover without antibiotic treatment.
The CDC states that for those who are pregnant, listeriosis can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in newborns.
An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis annually in the U.S. and about 260 people die from it, according to the CDC.