A fudgy, moist brownie can satisfy any chocolate lover's sweet tooth, but there's a great ingredient swap to create a healthier version of the beloved baked good.
Sarah Bond, the creator of Live Eat Learn, shared her recipe for gluten-free black bean brownies with "Good Morning America."
She hailed this recipe "a decadent gluten-free dessert" and said "no one will ever guess that they're packed with fiber-filled black beans."
Black Bean Brownies
Ingredients
3 large eggs
3 tbsp flavorless oil, like canola or sunflower 45 mL
1 tsp vanilla 5 mL
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder 30 g2/3 cup sugar 120 g
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 tsp finely ground or instant coffee optional
1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
Wets: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (176 C). Puree black beans in food processor into a rough paste. In a large bowl, mix together the bean puree, eggs, oil and vanilla.
Dries: In a separate bowl, combine cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, salt and coffee (if using). Add the dry ingredients to the wets, then stir in chocolate chips.
Bake: Grease an 8x8 or 9x9 inch pan, then line with parchment paper. Pour in batter and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the edges are visibly cooked and the center doesn't jiggle much when you shake the pan (a toothpick may still come out a little gooey, that's fine!). Allow brownies to cool before cutting.