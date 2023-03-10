A fudgy, moist brownie can satisfy any chocolate lover's sweet tooth, but there's a great ingredient swap to create a healthier version of the beloved baked good.

Sarah Bond, the creator of Live Eat Learn, shared her recipe for gluten-free black bean brownies with "Good Morning America."

She hailed this recipe "a decadent gluten-free dessert" and said "no one will ever guess that they're packed with fiber-filled black beans."

Black Bean Brownies

Ingredients

3 large eggs

3 tbsp flavorless oil, like canola or sunflower 45 mL

1 tsp vanilla 5 mL

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder 30 g2/3 cup sugar 120 g

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp finely ground or instant coffee optional

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Wets: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (176 C). Puree black beans in food processor into a rough paste. In a large bowl, mix together the bean puree, eggs, oil and vanilla.

Dries: In a separate bowl, combine cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, salt and coffee (if using). Add the dry ingredients to the wets, then stir in chocolate chips.