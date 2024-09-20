Storing leftover food should be a piece of cake, and this clever trick will make saving any extra slices of a sweet confection simple and mess-free.
Anyone who happens to not finish a whole cake in one sitting may try to cautiously lower a slice or two into a reusable container large enough for the depth of the cake -- but there's an easier way.
Home organization creator Salam Shaban shared her tactic with "Good Morning America" after it racked up tens of thousands of likes on Instagram.
"I love using cake domes for cake storage, but they usually come in one standard size," she said. "This trick mimics a cake dome but you can use whatever size container you need."
Easy, mess-free way to store leftover slices of cake
Simply place the leftover slice (or slices) on the interior of a container lid like you would onto a plate.
Then, turning the bottom part of the container upside down, cover the cake with the base like a lid.
Store in the fridge or freezer as planned, remove when ready without scraping off any frosting and enjoy!
Shaban said the comments section of her post demonstrating the hack was rich with scores of funny reactions from "people warning others not to use this trick to store soup" and more.
"Also, lots of people are shocked we even have leftover cake," she said.